Bold Ventures and KWG Extend Koper Lake Option

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- KWG Resources Inc. (CSE: KWG)(FRANKFURT: KW6) ("KWG") and Bold Ventures Inc. have agreed to extend the expiry of the time for KWG to complete its Koper Lake Option earn-in expenditures to midnight Friday October 7th, 2016. For more information regarding the project please refer to the October 29, 2015 press release:

About KWG:

KWG has a 30% interest in the Big Daddy chromite deposit and the right to earn 80% of the Black Horse chromite where resources are being defined. KWG also owns 100% of CCC which has staked claims and conducted a surveying and soil testing program, originally for the engineering and construction of a railroad to the Ring of Fire from Exton, Ontario. KWG subsequently acquired intellectual property interests, including a method for the direct reduction of chromite to metalized iron and chrome using natural gas. KWG subsidiary Muketi Metallurgical LP is prosecuting two chromite-refining patent applications in Canada, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Kazakhstan, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, and USA. The filings have been receipted in each of those jurisdictions.

Shares issued and outstanding: 961,320,281

Contacts:
Bruce Hodgman
Vice-President
416-642-3575



More information:
http://www.kwgresources.com/



Date: 09/30/2016 - 19:39
