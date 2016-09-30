Huawei Outlines the UBB Roadmap for Telecom Operators and the FMC 3.0 Business Proposition

(firmenpresse) - FRANKFURT, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- The Ultra-Broadband Forum 2016 entered its second day with intelligent discussions around "Business Innovation and Network Enablement in the Cloud Era". Huawei and leading global telecom operators, including BBF, Telefonica, TIM, KPN, Orange, du, as well as the Linux Foundation shared their viewpoints about the next steps in the development of Ultra-Broadband.

An intelligent world, in which all things are connected, smart and can be sensed, is coming towards us. As a result, telecom operators' business is fundamentally changing. David Wang, President of Huawei Network Solutions, said: "In the intelligent world, telecom operators should rethink their role and business model in the B2C, B2B and IoT markets. Huawei believes that telecom operators' core business proposition should be centered on the concept of FMC 3.0. By building up a ubiquitous, experience-driven, agile and on-demand ultra-broadband network, telecom operators will be able to monetize the business opportunities created by vertical market digital transformation."

The emergence of Gigaband connectivity is an accepted trend. The industry is witnessing the accelerating growth of 4K and VR along with large-scale enterprise digitalization and cloudification and the deepening development of industry IoT. The ultra-broadband all-connected network is going to be the major driving force of the emergence of all things sensing and all things connected and the fundamental building blocks of the intelligent world.

From telecom operators' point of view, FMC 1.0 was more about the broadband connection services which converged the fixed and mobile broadband networks. FMC 2.0 focused on the monetization of UBB through continuous optimization and development of content services, which are positioned as the basic service. On top of FMC 1.0 and 2.0, Huawei now releases the FMC 3.0 concept to facilitate operators redefining the scope of their business:

In B2C markets, operators need to position video as the core basic service to fulfill their customers' continuously growing expectations in user experience.

In B2B markets, since enterprise customers require integrated ICT services which can provide the "R.O.A.D.S" experience instead of basic communications services, operators need to cloudify themselves completely so as to meet enterprise customers' ever-growing demand of digitalization.

In addition, operators need to use IoT as an entry point into the digital transformation of vertical markets.

Based on the FMC3.0-centric business proposition, Huawei defines three directions for the development of telecom operators' ultra-broadband network:

Beyond human beings, connect everything: forging a network that compels the business success of the Smart Home and the Agile IoT by extending network coverage from "the last mile" to "the last inch".

Beyond bandwidth, focus on user experience: engineering the unified bearer transport network to enable the best possible experiences for families, individuals and enterprise customers.

Beyond network, embrace the cloud: building an end-to-end agile on-demand network which not only meets customers' needs of agile VPN and customized cloud services, but also enables operators to monetize the new cloud-based services.

The UBBF is jointly organized by the UN Broadband Commission and Huawei, to create a platform for communications between carriers, content providers, consumer electronics vendors, Internet service providers, and regulatory agencies worldwide. Through discussion of the future developments of ultra-broadband, the Forum promotes the commercial success of all industry members and the sound and sustainable development of the ultra-broadband industry ecosystem.

Huawei is a leading global information and communications technology (ICT) solutions provider. Our aim is to enrich life and improve efficiency through a better connected world, acting as a responsible corporate citizen, innovative enabler for the information society, and collaborative contributor to the industry. Driven by customer-centric innovation and open partnerships, Huawei has established an end-to-end ICT solutions portfolio that gives customers competitive advantages in telecom and enterprise networks, devices and cloud computing. Huawei's 170,000 employees worldwide are committed to creating maximum value for telecom operators, enterprises and consumers. Our innovative ICT solutions, products and services are used in more than 170 countries and regions, serving over one-third of the world's population. Founded in 1987, Huawei is a private company fully owned by its employees.

