Premier Commercial Bancorp Hires Jason Wessling as Chief Financial Officer

(firmenpresse) - HILLSBORO, OR -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Premier Commercial Bancorp (OTC PINK: PRCB) announced today that it has hired Jason Wessling, CPA, as the new Chief Financial Officer for the Company and its wholly owned subsidiary, Premier Community Bank.

Mr. Wessling was a former three year employee of Premier Community Bank at its Hillsboro office before leaving the Bank to work in public accounting after earning a post-baccalaureate degree in accounting from Portland State University. During his three years at a regional accounting firm he provided audit, tax, and consulting services for financial institutions of various sizes throughout the Pacific Northwest. As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Wessling assumes the responsibility of financial management and reporting, asset-liability management, investor relations, and tax matters. "I am looking forward to this new opportunity and contributing to the Bank moving forward. It is a pleasure to be back with my fellow colleagues, they are indeed a team of talented bankers," stated Mr. Wessling.

The Company's prior Chief Financial Officer of eight years, Bob Ekblad, has transitioned to the role of Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer where his responsibilities have increased to administer operations, human resources and technology, while also continuing to oversee the company's finance and accounting functions.

And the Company's President and CEO, Rick A. Roby, commented, "I am very pleased with the increased management depth provided by the addition of Jason and for him to be working under the tutelage of Bob, a veteran and highly experienced bank executive himself."

Information about the Company's stock may be obtained through the over-the-counter marketplace at . Premier Commercial Bancorp's stock symbol is "PRCB."

Premier Commercial Bancorp was formed in 2002 as a holding company for Premier Community Bank which was opened in 1999 by local business people to deliver loan and deposit product solutions through experienced and professional bankers to businesses, nonprofits, professionals, and individuals. The Bank serves the greater Portland Metropolitan area with four offices in Washington County and also serves Yamhill County with an office in Newberg.

For more information about Premier Commercial Bancorp, or its subsidiary, Premier Community Bank, call (503) 693-7500 or visit our website at . Information contained in or linked to our website is not incorporated as a part of this release.

Certain statements in this release may constitute forward-looking statements within the definition of the "safe-harbor" provisions of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements are subject to significant uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in such statements. Forward-looking statements are those that incorporate management's current expectations and plans based on information currently known to them. These statements can sometimes be identified by words such as "believe," "estimate," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "will," "may," "should," or other similar phrases or words. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. In particular, they should not be construed as assurances of a given level of performance or as promises of a given set of management's actions. Some of the factors that could cause management to deviate from its current plans, or could cause the Company's results to differ from current expectations, include the effect of localized or regional economic shifts that may affect the collectability of loans or the value of the collateral underlying those loans; the effects of laws, regulations, policies and government actions upon the Company's assets and operations; sensitivity to the Northwestern Oregon geographic markets and events affecting those markets; and the impacts of new government initiatives upon us and our borrowers. The Company does not intend to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Rick A. Roby



President and Chief Executive Officer

503-693-7500

Premier Commercial Bancorp

