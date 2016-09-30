Onex Completes Investment in WireCo WorldGroup

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated
Onex Corporation ("Onex") (TSX: OCX) today announced it has completed its majority investment in WireCo WorldGroup ("WireCo"). WireCo is a leading global manufacturer of mission-critical steel wire rope, synthetic rope, specialty wire and engineered products. Funds managed by Paine & Partners, LLC will retain a minority interest alongside WireCo management. Onex Partners IV made an equity investment of $270 million, of which Onex' share was $76 million as a Limited Partner in the Fund.
About Onex
Onex is one of the oldest and most successful private equity firms. Through its Onex Partners and ONCAP private equity funds, Onex acquires and builds high-quality businesses in partnership with talented management teams. At Onex Credit, Onex manages and invests in leveraged loans, collateralized loan obligations and other credit securities. The Company has approximately $23 billion of assets under management, including $6 billion of Onex proprietary capital, in private equity and credit securities. With offices in Toronto, New York, New Jersey and London, Onex invests alongside its fund investors and is the largest limited partner in each of its private equity funds.
Onex' businesses have assets of $36 billion, generate annual revenues of $23 billion and employ approximately 145,000 people worldwide. Onex shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the stock symbol OCX. For more information on Onex, visit its website at . The Company's security filings can also be accessed at .
This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations and are subject to known and unknown uncertainties and risks, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Onex is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.
Contacts:
Onex Corporation
Emilie Blouin
Director, Investor Relations
416.362.7711
More information:
http://www.onex.com/
Date: 09/30/2016 - 20:30
Language: English
News-ID 498166
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Onex Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO
Number of hits: 61
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.728
|Registriert Heute:
|0
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|220
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.