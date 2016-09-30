Canada Coal Provides Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Canada Coal Inc. (the "Company" or "Canada Coal"), (TSX VENTURE: CCK) has received notice from the Exchange that the Company has a Tier 2 Continued Listing Requirement deficiency in relation to its assets and operations for a company classified as a mining issuer. The notice advised that the Company has been placed on notice for transfer to NEX. The Board believes that it is in the best interests of the Company at this time to remain listed on the Exchange and is actively searching for opportunities with interested parties to create a value enhancing transaction that would enable the Company to meet the continued listing requirements.

"Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at ).

