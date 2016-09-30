Horizon Minerals Corp. Provides Corporate Update

(firmenpresse) - LAS VEGAS, NEVADA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Horizon Minerals Corp. ("Horizon" or the "Company") (OTC PINK: HZNM) is pleased to announce an update on its corporate activities and expected work programs for 2016 and 2017. As previously announced on March 25, 2013, the Company changed its name from Safe Dynamics Corp. to Horizon Minerals Corp., with the intent to enter the mineral mining industry. The Company has now completed a review of its assets and believes it has a clear pathway to optimizing the value of its assets and create significant value for shareholders.

The Company's intent is to focus its corporate efforts on lithium, an energy metal commodity synergistic with the Company's existing business operations and technical capabilities. The Company's unique capabilities, newly applied to the lithium industry, will create increased shareholder value and expose the Company to rapidly expanding global demand for lithium. The Company has advanced its program of mining target identification, exploration and evaluation, and is now negotiating specific mineral claims for a prospective portfolio of lithium projects.

On August 10, 2016, the Company announced the engagement of Gold Exploration Management Inc. ("Gold Exploration"), a private corporation providing mineral exploration project management services. Gold Exploration has been actively involved in the evaluation of gold and lithium exploration concessions in Nevada, which hosts the only commercial producing lithium operation in North America - Silver Peak, owned and operated by Albemarle Corporation. The Company continues to evaluate opportunities through Gold Exploration and expects to update shareholders soon about the interim results of this engagement.

The Company is dedicated to responsibly identifying, acquiring and developing lithium mineral assets in mining-friendly jurisdictions. With the support of its technical advisors, the Company is systematically moving through the process of analyzing lithium prospects under the regulations of local authorities.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Horizon cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Horizon's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to Horizon's business plan, Horizon's ability to raise sufficient financing and Horizon's limited operating history. There is no assurance that the anticipated events will transpire as planned. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Horizon undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory body has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. Investors are advised to carefully review the reports and documents that Horizon files from time to time with the SEC, including its Annual, Quarterly and Current Reports.

