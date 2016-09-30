       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
/ Mining & Metals


Barrick Gold Corporation Third Quarter 2016 Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

ID: 498172
recent pressrelease next pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Barrick Gold Corporation (NYSE: ABX)(TSX: ABX) -

Dial-in details for the conference call, and access to the live webcast, will be available on Barrick's website at .

Contacts:
INVESTOR CONTACTS: Daniel Oh
Senior Vice President, Investor Engagement and Governance
+1 416 307-5107


MEDIA CONTACT: Andy Lloyd
Senior Vice President, Communications
+1 416 307-7414



More information:
http://www.barrick.com



Keywords (optional):

barrick-gold-corporation,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/30/2016 - 21:16
Language: English
News-ID 498172
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Barrick Gold Corporation
Stadt: TORONTO, ONTARIO


Number of hits: 56

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Mining & Metals




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.728
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 6
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 223


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z