Hotel Near Park City Rolls Out New Pricing Highlighting the Winter Sports Experience

This Winter, the Park City Marriott Offers Guests Great Opportunities for a Winter Getaway

(firmenpresse) - PARK CITY, UT -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- As the leaves on the mountains are changing to vibrant reds and golds, and the air is getting cooler and crisper, thoughts of winter holidays creep into our thoughts. Marriott's is creating opportunities for travelers to maximize their winter experience and fun.

The Park City Marriott has created one of the best Park City hotel values of 2017. The following amenities are included with each purchase: a 15% discount off food purchases at the hotel's DEN restaurant and Timbers Bar & Patio, a $10.00 discount for regular priced ski rentals at Aloha Ski & Sport (located in the hotel), and on-site ski and snowboard valet storage that includes a boot drying service. The hotel will also provide complimentary access for one person to the Nordic Track at Jeremy Ranch. Families will enjoy the new Children's Game Room (with lively Xbox gaming, Foozball, and shuffleboard). All of this comes complete with enhanced après-ski featuring nightly beverages and snacks served at the covered, heated patio. Guests can also enjoy roasted gourmet marshmallows by the fire pit! Transportation is made easy via a complimentary ski shuttle to the base of Park City Resort as well as Deer Valley Resort and an evening shuttle to Main Street. Each room includes two, in-room bottled waters replenished daily, complimentary local calls, enhanced-speed WiFi, and daily Starbucks coffee in the lobby.

Think of these seasonal perks at this as we do the skiing conditions; allow the Park City Marriott to be the fresh powder that sits on top of the much more densely packed base that is Park City itself. Staying at a hotel near Utah Olympic Park, Jordanelle State Park, and Wasatch Mountain State Park guarantees easy access to all of Park City's natural beauty as well as the exhaustive slopes and peaks that make Utah's skiing and snowboarding some of the country's best. At the Park City Marriott, destination and activity meet and work together to create a brilliant winter vacation filled with fresh powder days!

Few images evoke feelings more warm and inviting than our ideas of the cozy ski lodge. In that spirit, the comfortable and convenient Park City Marriott provides an idyllic setting for an unforgettable winter getaway. Situated in downtown Park City, Utah, this well-appointed hotel lies near some of the area's most sought-after destinations such as Utah's Olympic Park. Guest rooms of this welcoming Park City lodging are the perfect place to unwind after a long day on the slopes. Plush bedding, a pillow-top mattress, and crisp, clean linens are the focal point of rooms that feature mini fridges, flat screen TVs, luxurious bathroom amenities -- like an indulgent soaking tub, room service, and an in-room coffee maker. On-site dining options including DEN -- showcasing a menu of rotisserie and smokehouse dishes daily, and Timbers Bar & Patio -- pouring casual cocktails in a laid-back social atmosphere, complement facilities like a fitness center, heated indoor pool with hot tub and sauna, and 10,000 square feet of versatile event space, to provide guests with a robust lodging experience. An ideal location, thoughtful amenities, and harmonious facilities make for one brilliant stay at the Park City Marriott.

Park City Marriott

1895 Sidewinder Drive

Park City, Utah 84060

1-435-649-2900





