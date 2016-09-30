       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Pinetree Capital Ltd. Announces Election of Directors

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Pinetree Capital Ltd. (TSX: PNP) ("Pinetree") today announced the results of the election of directors at its annual general meeting held earlier today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, all of the nominees listed in Pinetree's management information circular dated August 22, 2016 were elected as directors of Pinetree. Each director was elected by a majority of the shareholders present in person or by proxy at the Meeting. The results of the shares voted by proxy at the Meeting in respect of the election of each director are set out below:

The complete voting results of all matters voted on at the Meeting is available on SEDAR at .

About Pinetree

Pinetree is a diversified investment and merchant banking firm focused on the small cap market, with early stage investments in resource, biotechnology and technology companies.

Contacts:
Pinetree Capital Ltd.
Peter Tolnai
Chief Executive Officer
416-941-9600



http://www.pinetreecapital.com



