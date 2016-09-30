Nolo Offers Resources to Demystify Nonprofit Fundraising Registration Laws Brought to Forefront by Trump Charity Controversy

(firmenpresse) - BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Media reports about Donald Trump's charitable foundation have brought obscure nonprofit fundraising registration laws into the public eye. Nolo, a long-time publisher of do-it-yourself legal guides for consumers and businesses, has resources available to demystify these laws.

State fundraising registration can be a difficult and confusing process, with different rules, forms, exemptions, procedures, and deadlines in every state. Most nonprofits are required to register in their home state and many are required to register in other states as well depending on their fundraising activities. Failure to properly register can result in fines, penalties, and even a requirement to return donations.

Nonprofit Fundraising Registration: Nolo's 50-State Digital Guide offers all information needed for nonprofits to register in any state, with a minimum of time and effort. It includes detailed 50-state information with links to all required forms, as well as information for each state on filing fee amounts, signatures required, filing addresses, supporting documents required, and more.

It also explains the registration process -- the IRS's role, exemptions from registration, online fundraising, and strategies to avoid unnecessary registrations.

The Guide is updated quarterly, and received its latest update this week. It is available at .

Nolo also has experts on nonprofit fundraising registration law available to members of the media who are reporting on this issue. Please contact Nolo Media Relations at to schedule an interview.

Nolo () is a leading provider of plain-English legal information and products for consumers and businesses. A subsidiary of Internet Brands, Nolo focuses most of its efforts on its award-winning websites, which feature extensive free content, online tools, and a consumer-friendly lawyer directory. Nolo also develops market-leading software, online legal forms, as well as print and ebooks.

Nolo was founded in 1971 by two legal aid attorneys who set out to demystify the law for people who couldn't afford lawyers. Since then Nolo has produced over 20 million plain-English legal guides across all areas of the law.

Joe Ewaskiw



Nolo Media Relations

(310) 280-4539





More information:

http://www.nolo.com



PressRelease by

Nolo

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 09/30/2016 - 23:10

Language: English

News-ID 498183

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Nolo

Stadt: BERKELEY, CA





Number of hits: 52



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease