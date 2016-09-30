       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Government & Administration


Nolo Offers Resources to Demystify Nonprofit Fundraising Registration Laws Brought to Forefront by Trump Charity Controversy

ID: 498183
recent pressrelease


(firmenpresse) - BERKELEY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 09/30/16 -- Media reports about Donald Trump's charitable foundation have brought obscure nonprofit fundraising registration laws into the public eye. Nolo, a long-time publisher of do-it-yourself legal guides for consumers and businesses, has resources available to demystify these laws.

State fundraising registration can be a difficult and confusing process, with different rules, forms, exemptions, procedures, and deadlines in every state. Most nonprofits are required to register in their home state and many are required to register in other states as well depending on their fundraising activities. Failure to properly register can result in fines, penalties, and even a requirement to return donations.

Nonprofit Fundraising Registration: Nolo's 50-State Digital Guide offers all information needed for nonprofits to register in any state, with a minimum of time and effort. It includes detailed 50-state information with links to all required forms, as well as information for each state on filing fee amounts, signatures required, filing addresses, supporting documents required, and more.

It also explains the registration process -- the IRS's role, exemptions from registration, online fundraising, and strategies to avoid unnecessary registrations.

The Guide is updated quarterly, and received its latest update this week. It is available at .

Nolo also has experts on nonprofit fundraising registration law available to members of the media who are reporting on this issue. Please contact Nolo Media Relations at to schedule an interview.

Nolo () is a leading provider of plain-English legal information and products for consumers and businesses. A subsidiary of Internet Brands, Nolo focuses most of its efforts on its award-winning websites, which feature extensive free content, online tools, and a consumer-friendly lawyer directory. Nolo also develops market-leading software, online legal forms, as well as print and ebooks.

Nolo was founded in 1971 by two legal aid attorneys who set out to demystify the law for people who couldn't afford lawyers. Since then Nolo has produced over 20 million plain-English legal guides across all areas of the law.

Joe Ewaskiw


Nolo Media Relations
(310) 280-4539



More information:
http://www.nolo.com



Keywords (optional):

charity-fundraising-laws, nonprofit-fundraising-laws, trump-charity, trump-foundation, charity-laws,



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: Marketwired
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 09/30/2016 - 23:10
Language: English
News-ID 498183
Character count: 0
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Nolo
Stadt: BERKELEY, CA


Number of hits: 52

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Government & Administration




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.728
Registriert Heute: 0
Registriert Gestern: 6
Mitglied(er) online: 0
Gäste Online: 157


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z