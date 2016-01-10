Syopteks Custom Fiber Optic Tool Kit Gives Huge Fillip To Branding With Its Self Promotion Options

Syoptek has taken product customization to the next level with the launch of its fiber optic tool kit, which is not only handy as equipment, but actually helps field technicians in their branding efforts.

(firmenpresse) - China - Syoptek the Chinese company that is a global leader in fiber optic tool manufacturing as well as supplying and retailing has taken product customization to the next level with the launch of its fiber optic tool kit, which is not only handy as equipment, but actually helps field technicians in their branding efforts.



This is a huge advantage to possess, for not only will it help them address the operational concerns of clients with the high tech tools made by Syoptek, but also be able to advertise their companys or their own branding by way of logos or names respectively printed on them. According to the CEO and Managing Director of Syoptek, In the best of times the optic fiber industry is a highly competitive one where customer loyalty is not easily obtained. Our products with their unique dual ability of both helping with operations and branding provide a huge fillip to the branding and self promotion efforts of our clients.



Tools like Fiber Optic Tester, OTDR and Visual Fault Locater are in great demand because these make field technicians look good in front of their customers, thereby earning their goodwill, which stands them in good stead in their marketing efforts. These apart there are a host of other simple and highly sophisticated products that the company makes for the fiber optic industry. Among the former are things like pliers, splicers, strippers, scissors, tweezers, tube cutters, wrenches, blow brushes, screwdriver and so on. That latter on the other hand comprise of tools like fiber optic splicing toolkits, fiber optic cleaning and inspection kits, basic fiber cleaning kits, fast connector termination kits, single mode and multimode fiber optic test kits and so on.



The thing with branding is that it is usually a planned activity and costs a great deal of money which small organizations cannot always afford. With the unique ability of Sypotek tools to promote branding on the job, any organization irrespective of size and even individual field technicians working independently can promote themselves and their services quite easily. Sypotek as a company has always dedicated itself to the unique needs and requirements of the optic fiber industry and to this effect have always been at the forefront of efforts to come up with innovative products.





Going forward they are committed to introduce an even more diverse array of products for their customers. That the industry appreciates this out of the box approach of Syoptek can be gauged by the fact that the company gets loads of appreciation from its customers on a consistent basis. This level of trust is of the utmost importance to the company and they will do everything that it takes to retain it.



SYOPTEK is a renowned manufacturer of fiber optic tools. Their mission is to be a first-class and reliable passive components OEM expert and partner, and to this end they are devoted to providing excellent quality, highest price-to-performance passive component products with fast delivery, quick support and upmost customer satisfaction.



Contact:

Syoptek International Ltd.

Tel: +86 (592) 598 3451

Fax: +86 (592) 598 3454

Website: http://www.syoptek.com





More information:

http://www.syoptek.com



PressRelease by

Syoptek International Ltd.

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/01/2016 - 05:21

Language: English

News-ID 498185

Character count: 3490

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Syoptek International Ltd.



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 60



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease