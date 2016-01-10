AyurLeaf Herbals Adds New Ayurvedic Piles Supplement to Its Existing Inventory

AyurLeaf Herbals has now added a new and effective ayurvedic piles supplement called Hedonzal to its virtual shelf.

AyurLeaf Herbals is a leading ecommerce portal to buy a range of highly effective herbal supplements and ayurvedic products. Hedonzal is the latest addition to its inventory, which is an effective supplement with a unique blend of multiple herbs for effectively treating piles. This unique formulation is recommended for second and third degree hemorrhoids.



Place your order for Hedonzal by logging on to www.ayurleafherbals.com



Hedonzal is a safe and efficient ayurvedic supplement for piles prepared by blending 9 herbs, which treat and permanently cure piles. Some of the herbs used in this miraculous concoction are Suran, Limdo, DaruHaldi, Sonamukhi, Amlaki, Kanchki, Aritha, Baheda and Harde. Each of these herbs is handpicked for their therapeutic body effects.



Talking about the effectiveness of this supplement, an AyurLeaf representative said  Ayurleafs ayurvedic treatment for piles is ideal for anyone looking to achieve long term relief from their hemorrhoids. Hedonzal is our in-house formulation specially formulated for providing long term relief from hemorrhoids. It contains a blend of ingredients that contain anti-inflammatory, anti-microbial and purgative properties.



Besides treating piles, this natural hemorrhoid treatment also works wonders by treating fissures, fistula, and pains. Furthermore, it also treats flatulence and constipation, while also enhancing and regulating the bowel movements. It decreases the pain and itchiness and promotes the healing of wound. The trial bottle of 60 Hedonzal capsules costs INR666.



When questioned about the dosage of Hedonzal, the representative answered  Hedonzal should be consumed one or two capsules daily after meals. But along with the medicine, one must take a regular diet and lead an active lifestyle. It should never be taken in an empty stomach as it would not be effective against piles.



AyurLeaf Herbals ayurvedic treatment for piles is a miraculous solution for treating the condition.





About AyurLeaf Herbals



AyurLeaf Herbals is a well-known online portal that is into manufacturing and selling of herbal and ayurvedic health supplements.



Log on to www.ayurleafherbals.com for more information.



