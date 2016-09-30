In Memoriam - Friend, Scientific Innovator and Leader Dr. Dale B. Schenk has Passed Away

DUBLIN, Ireland, Sept. 30, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Prothena Corporation plc

(Nasdaq:PRTA), announced today that its Co-founder, President and Chief

Executive Officer, Dr. Dale B. Schenk, passed away this morning, after

confronting his pancreatic cancer with the same courage, determination and humor

that pervaded all areas of his life.



"Dale was a dear friend and colleague, and the broader scientific community has

lost an incredibly innovative and creative leader," stated Lars G. Ekman, MD,

PhD, Chairman of the Prothena Board of Directors. "Dale will be remembered not

only for his pioneering work in protein immunotherapy that laid the foundation

for many of today's most promising therapeutic approaches, but also as a

courageous scientist and business leader with a terrific sense of humor. His

infinite energy and passion for applying scientific discoveries toward the

development of new medicines for untreatable diseases leaves a lasting legacy to

science and patients, and will continue to inspire us. On behalf of the Board

of Directors, Prothena management team and employees, we deeply mourn his loss

and extend our sympathies to his family."



The Board is meeting shortly regarding succession and an announcement will

follow.



Dr. Schenk began his career as a researcher and pioneered the immunotherapeutic

approach for the treatment of protein misfolding diseases, as exemplified by

Alzheimer's disease; his groundbreaking approaches to understanding neurological

diseases have brought about advances in the broader pharmaceutical industry.



Over the course of his career, Dr. Schenk inspired and mentored dozens of

scientists, and his approach to research and development was characterized by

creativity, collaboration, and determination. Under his leadership at Prothena,



the Company has advanced a new class of protein immunotherapies that seek to

fight devastating diseases including AL amyloidosis and Parkinson's disease.

Prior to founding Prothena, Dr. Schenk was executive vice president and chief

scientific officer of Elan. Notably, he was the lead researcher on Elan's

experimental vaccine designed to fight Alzheimer's, with groundbreaking work

that earned him the coveted Potamkin Prize from the American Academy of

Neurology (AAN). When he won the award, it was the first time that the honor had

been bestowed on an industry scientist.



About Prothena



Prothena Corporation plc is a global, late-stage clinical biotechnology company

seeking to fundamentally change the course of progressive diseases with its

clinical pipeline of novel therapeutic antibodies. Fueled by its deep scientific

understanding built over decades of research in protein misfolding and cell

adhesion - the root causes of many serious or currently untreatable amyloid and

inflammatory diseases - Prothena is establishing a fully integrated research,

development and commercial focus and has advanced several drug candidates into

clinical studies while pursuing discovery of additional novel therapies. Our

pipeline of antibody-based product candidates targets a number of potential

indications including AL amyloidosis (NEOD001), Parkinson's disease and other

related synucleinopathies (PRX002), inflammatory diseases, including psoriasis

and psoriatic arthritis (PRX003), and ATTR amyloidosis (PRX004). For more

information, please visit the company's website at www.prothena.com.



