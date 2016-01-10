Novartis late-breaking data show Cosentyx delivers high and long-lasting skin clearance over 4 years for psoriasis patients

Novartis late-breaking data show Cosentyx delivers high and long-lasting skin

clearance over 4 years for psoriasis patients

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



* Cosentyx(® )delivers long-lasting clear or almost clear skin (PASI 90 to

PASI 100) in the vast majority of patients and continues to show a favorable

safety profile over 4 years[1]



* New data show that with Cosentyx almost 100% of PASI 90 and PASI 100

response rates are maintained from Year 1 to Year 4[1]

* Cosentyx significantly superior to Stelara(®) in delivering long-lasting

skin clearance in psoriasis over 52 weeks, confirms new JAAD publication[2]





The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:



Basel, October 01, 2016 - Novartis announced today new data showing Cosentyx(®)

(secukinumab) delivers high and long-lasting skin clearance in patients with

moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis out to 4 years of treatment[1]. These late-

breaking data were presented for the first time at the 25(th) European Academy

of Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress in Vienna, Austria.



"These impressive results show that Cosentyx keeps working year-on-year,

maintaining high levels of skin clearance with a favorable safety profile," said

Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head, Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer,

Novartis. "Psoriasis patients need therapies they can use over long periods of

time without loss of efficacy and we are pleased that Cosentyx is proving a

sustainable choice for patients."



The aim of psoriasis treatment is clear skin, and the Psoriasis Area Severity

Index (PASI) 90 response is considered an important measure of treatment

success[3]-[6]. Clear or almost clear skin (PASI 90) was achieved by 68.5% of



patients at Year 1 and this high rate was maintained to Year 4 (66.4%)[1]. In

addition, 43.8% of psoriasis patients achieved completely clear skin (PASI 100)

at Year 1 and this rate (43.5%) was maintained to Year 4. The average

improvement of psoriasis as measured by the PASI score was maintained at over

90% after 4 years of treatment*. The standard goal of treatment, PASI 75

response, was achieved by 88.5% of patients at Year 4. In this long-term study,

Cosentyx continues to have a favorable safety profile, which was consistent with

that demonstrated in previous Phase III studies.



Also presented at EADV were results demonstrating the longer-term efficacy (1.5

years) of Cosentyx in treating psoriasis of the hands and feet (palmoplantar),

which are considered difficult areas to treat on the body[7]. Approximately 60%

of patients achieved clear or almost clear palms and soles with Cosentyx, which

continued to improve over 1.5 years[7]. This demonstrates the strength of

Cosentyx as an important treatment option for patients with psoriasis on these

parts of their body that are crucial for everyday function. These patients are

known to suffer greater disability and discomfort than those with psoriasis on

other areas[8].



Newly published data also show Cosentyx delivers superior, long-lasting skin

clearance versus Stelara(®**) (ustekinumab) for up to 1 year in patients with

moderate-to-severe psoriasis: 76% for Cosentyx vs. 61% for Stelara (P<0.0001) at

52 weeks[2]. Cosentyx has now shown superior and sustained results versus both

Stelara and Enbrel(®***), two widely used biologic treatments[2],[9]. This head-

to-head CLEAR study was published in advance of the EADV congress in the Journal

of the American Academy of Dermatology (JAAD).



About Cosentyx and interleukin-17A (IL-17A)

Cosentyx is a fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively neutralizes IL-

17A. Research suggests that IL-17A may play an important role in driving the

body's immune response in psoriasis, ankylosing spondylitis (AS) and psoriatic

arthritis (PsA)[10],[11].



Cosentyx is approved in more than 65 countries for the treatment of moderate-to-

severe plaque psoriasis which includes the European Union countries, Japan,

Switzerland, Australia, the US and Canada. In Europe, Cosentyx is approved for

the first-line systemic treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis in

adult patients[12]. In the US, Cosentyx is approved as a treatment for moderate-

to-severe plaque psoriasis in adult patients who are candidates for systemic

therapy or phototherapy (light therapy)[13].



In addition, Cosentyx is the first IL-17A inhibitor approved in more than 50

countries for the treatment of active AS and PsA, which includes the European

Union countries and the US. Cosentyx is also approved for the treatment of PsA

and pustular psoriasis in Japan.



More than 10,000 patients have been treated with Cosentyx in clinical trial

settings across multiple indications, and over 50,000 patients have been treated

in the post-marketing setting[14].



About the 4 year Cosentyx efficacy study (A2304E1)[1]

A2304E1 is a multicenter, double-blind and open-label, 4 year extension to the

pivotal Phase III SCULPTURE study. In SCULPTURE, PASI 75 responders at Week 12

were randomized to double-blind maintenance treatment of Cosentyx 300 mg or 150

mg, given either at a 4-week fixed-interval regimen or in a retreatment-as-

needed regimen. This same treatment regimen was applied for the 642 patients who

completed the 52 weeks of treatment and then continued into the extension.



The primary objective of this extension study was to assess the long-term safety

and tolerability of Cosentyx in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque

psoriasis. Efficacy measures included proportion of patients achieving PASI 75,

PASI 90 and PASI 100.



About the CLEAR study

CLEAR (Comparison to assess Long-term Efficacy, sAfety and toleRability of

secukinumab vs. ustekinumab) is a multi-center, double-blind, parallel-group

study of Cosentyx (n=335) versus Stelara (n=336) to compare efficacy, safety,

and tolerability in adults with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis. Patients

were randomized to receive either Cosentyx (300 mg) by subcutaneous injection at

Baseline, Weeks 1, 2, and 3, then every 4 weeks from Week 4, or Stelara (dosing

per package label). Cosentyx achieved the primary objective of superior PASI 90

response at Week 16. The 52 week PASI 90 response is a secondary objective in

this study. PASI 100 and PROs (including DLQI responses) at 52 weeks are

exploratory endpoints[2].



About psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects up to 3%

of the world's population[15]. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the

disease and appears as raised, red patches covered with a silvery white buildup

of dead skin cells. Palmoplantar psoriasis, psoriasis involvement of the palms

and soles, occurs in up to 40% of plaque psoriasis patients[16].



Psoriasis is not simply a cosmetic problem, but a persistent, chronic (long-

lasting), and sometimes distressing disease, which can affect even the smallest

aspects of people's lives on a daily basis. Up to 30% of patients with psoriasis

have, or will develop, PsA[17]. PsA is a condition in which the joints are also

affected, causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and

irreversible joint damage[17],[18]. Psoriasis is also associated with other

serious health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[17].



Disclaimer

The foregoing release contains forward-looking statements that can be identified

by words such as "continues," "aim," "goal," suggests," "will," or similar

terms, or by express or implied discussions regarding potential new indications

or labeling for Cosentyx, or regarding potential future revenues from Cosentyx.

You should not place undue reliance on these statements. Such forward-looking

statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of management

regarding future events, and are subject to significant known and unknown risks

and uncertainties. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties

materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results

may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

There can be no guarantee that Cosentyx will be submitted or approved for any

additional indications or labeling in any market, or at any particular time. Nor

can there be any guarantee that Cosentyx will receive additional regulatory

approvals or be commercially successful in the future. In particular,

management's expectations regarding Cosentyx could be affected by, among other

things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, including

unexpected clinical trial results and additional analysis of existing clinical

data; unexpected regulatory actions or delays or government regulation

generally; the company's ability to obtain or maintain proprietary intellectual

property protection; general economic and industry conditions; global trends

toward health care cost containment, including ongoing pricing pressures;

unexpected safety, quality or manufacturing issues, and other risks and factors

referred to in Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on file with the US Securities

and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the information in this press

release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any

forward-looking statements contained in this press release as a result of new

information, future events or otherwise.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



*As observed analyses.

(**)Stelara(® )is a registered trademark of Janssen Biotech, Inc.

(***)Enbrel(®) is a registered trademark of Amgen Inc. Enbrel used in the

FIXTURE study was European sourced.



References

[1] Bissonnette R et al. Secukinumab maintains high levels of efficacy through

4 years of treatments: results from an extension to a phase 3 study (SCULPTURE).

Presented as a late breaking abstract at the European Academy of Dermatology and

Venereology 2016. 1(st) October 2016.

[2] Blauvelt A et al. Secukinumab is superior to ustekinumab in clearing skin of

subjects with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis up to 1 year: Results from the

CLEAR study. J Am Acad Dermatol. September 2016. Available from

http://dx.doi.org/10.1016/j.jaad.2016.08.008 Epub ahead of print.

[3] European Medicines Agency. Guideline on clinical investigation of medicinal

products indicated for the treatment of psoriasis. Available at:

http://www.ema.europa.eu/docs/en_GB/

document_library/Scientific_guideline/2009/09/WC500003329.pdf. Accessed

September 2016.

[4] Ryan C et al. Research gaps in psoriasis: opportunities for future studies.

J Am Acad Dermatol. 2014; 70:146-167.

[5] ACTAS Dermo-Sifiliográficas. Spanish Evidence-Based Guidelines on the

Treatment of Psoriasis With Biologic Agents. Available at:

http://www.actasdermo.org/en/spanish-evidence-based-guidelines-on-

treatment/articulo/S1578219013001789/. Accessed September 2016.

[6] Canadian Dermatology Association. Canadian Guidelines for the Management of

Plaque Psoriasis. Available at:

http://www.dermatology.ca/wp-content/uploads/2012/01/cdnpsoriasisguidelines.pdf.

Accessed September 2016.

[7] Gottlieb A et al. Secukinumab is effective in subjects with moderate to

severe palmoplantar psoriasis: 1.5 year results from the GESTURE study.

Presented as an abstract at the 25(th) European Academy of Dermatology and

Venerology. Vienna, Austria. 1(st) October 2016.

[8] Pettey A et al. Patients with palmoplantar psoriasis have more physical

disability and discomfort than patients with other forms of psoriasis:

implications for clinical practice. J Am Acad Dermatol. 2003;49(2):271-275.

[9] Langley RG et al. Secukinumab in plaque psoriasis - results of two phase

three trials. N Engl J Med. 2014;371(4):326-338.

[10] Kirkham BW, et al. Interleukin-17A: a unique pathway in immune-mediated

diseases: psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Immunology.

2014; 141:133-142.

[11] Ivanov S, Linden A. Interleukin-17 as a drug target in human disease.

Trends Pharmacol Sci. 2009; 30(2):95-103.

[12] Cosentyx Summary of Product Characteristics. Novartis Europharm Limited.

Available at: http://www.ema.europa.eu/ema/index.jsp?curl=pages/medicines/human/

medicines/003729/human_med_001832.jsp&mid=WC0b01ac058001d124. Accessed September

2016.

[13] Cosentyx (secukinumab) [prescribing information]. East Hanover, NJ:

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp, 2016.

[14] Novartis. Data on file. May 2016.

[15] International Federation of Psoriasis Associations (IFPA) World Psoriasis

Day website. "About Psoriasis." Available at:

http://www.worldpsoriasisday.com/web/page.aspx?refid=114. Accessed September

2016.

[16] Kumar B et al. Palmoplantar Lesions in Psoriasis: A Study of 3065 Patients.

Acta Dermatol Venereol. 2002;82:192-195.

[17] National Psoriasis Foundation. Psoriatic disease: about psoriasis.

Available at: www.psoriasis.org/about-psoriasis. Accessed September 2016.

[18] Mease PJ, Armstrong AW. Managing patients with psoriatic disease: the

diagnosis and pharmacologic treatment of psoriatic arthritis in patients with

psoriasis. Drugs. 2014; 74:423-441.



# # #



