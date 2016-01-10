Pervidi Paperless Inspections to showcase its Unique Manufacturer Product Verification Engine at NSC 2016

Techs4Biz Corporation, the provider of Pervidi software for managing safety inspections and audits, will exhibit its expanded Product Verification Engine at the upcoming National Safety Council conference and tradeshow in Anaheim, California.

(firmenpresse) - Techs4Biz Corporation, the provider of Pervidi software for managing safety inspections and audits, will exhibit its expanded Product Verification Engine at the upcoming National Safety Council conference and tradeshow in Anaheim, California.



The Product Verification Engine enables automatic collection of specific product information from manufacturers catalogues such as images, checklists and specifications. These details can then be used to ensure correct use of newly purchased equipment, safety procedures are followed and subsequently, audits are passed successfully. Local and international manufacturers include MSA, Miller, 3M, Guardian, North, Little Giant, Werner, Louisville, FallTech, Featherlite, DeWalt, Black & Decker, Harrington, CAT, Toyota, Demag, Columbus McKinnon, Acco, Manitowoc, Gorbel, and others.



The purpose of this functionality is to enhance the customer experience and automatically populate product related information and images provided by the original equipment manufacturer (OEM), says Eitan Shibi, Techs4Biz CTO.



In addition to teaming up with equipment manufacturers, Pervidi is able to retrieve product information based on publicly available data. This new feature is currently available to existing customers and will continue to be expanded to include additional products and manufacturers.



When new equipment is purchased, Pervidi instantaneously provides product properties, images and attributes related to this equipment. This capability offers tremendous value to our customers since it saves time and allows customers to better manage, inspect and service their equipment portfolio says Eitan.



This exciting new feature from Pervidi will be exhibited at the National Safety Council Conference and Trade show in October in Anaheim, California.



About Pervidi



- Pervidi is a unique state of the art solution for automating safety activities, inspections and compliance. With an unmatched variety of components, Pervidi can be used for any implementation and scope.





- Pervidi is the only solution that offers both cloud-based Software as a Service (SaaS), as well as in-house implementations in which the data and software are managed by the customer.



- Pervidi is the only solution that enables iOS & Android devices to securely connect directly with its desktop/laptop software without the need for a server or network.



- Pervidi is the only Commercial Off-The-Shelf (COTS) inspection solution that also offers out of the box customer-specific tailoring and customisation.



- Pervidi automates any type of inspection, audit, mobile data collection, worker training, pre-start checks, compliance inspections, facility audits, and custom checklists.



About Techs4Biz



Since 1999 Techs4Biz has serviced a wide variety of organisations and industries through the implemented of Pervidi as a custom and off-the-shelf solution for both hosted and in-house implementations. Pervidi enables a shift in focus from paper-based activities to automated processes, improved management and informed decision making.



© 2016 Techs4Biz Corporation. All rights reserved. The Pervidi logo is either a registered trademark or trademark of Techs4Biz Corporation in the United States and/or other countries.



For further information on Pervidi and the services provided by Techs4Biz, please visit techs4biz.com



Contact:

Trishan Khan

Address: 15 Allstate Pwy, Suite 600, Markham, Ontario, L3R 5B4, Canada

Address: 737 Burwood Road, Hawthorn ,Victoria, Australia

Phone: (800) 361-8725

Email: sales(at)techs4biz.com

Website: http://www.techs4biz.com/





More information:

http://www.techs4biz.com/



PressRelease by

techs4biz.com

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/01/2016 - 08:23

Language: English

News-ID 498195

Character count: 4098

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: techs4biz.com



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 14



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease