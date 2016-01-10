Tethys Petroleum Press Release: Kazakhstan Legal Proceedings

(firmenpresse) - GRAND CAYMAN, CAYMAN ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 10/01/16 -- Tethys Petroleum Limited (TSX: TPL)(LSE: TPL) ("Tethys" or the "Company") today announces that the Almaty City Court's Board of Appeals has found in favour of Tethys by dismissing the previously announced appeal of the claimant and upholding the earlier Court decision on August 24, 2016 to lift the seizure order over the Company's assets. The Court's decision is effective immediately, there is no right of further appeal and restrictions over the operation of the Company's bank accounts in Kazakhstan have been lifted.

About Tethys

Tethys is focused on oil and gas exploration and production activities in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. This highly prolific oil and gas area is rapidly developing and Tethys believes that significant potential exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits.

Disclaimer

Some of the statements in this document are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the intent, belief and current expectations of the Company or its officers with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region. When used in this document, the words "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions, and the negatives thereof, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are not promises or guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes to differ materially from those suggested by any such statements including risks and uncertainties with respect to the potential that exists in both exploration and in discovered deposits in Central Asia and the Caspian Region.

No part of this announcement constitutes, or shall be taken to constitute, an invitation or inducement to invest in the Company or any other entity, and shareholders of the Company are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements. Save as required by the Listing Rules and applicable law, the Company does not undertake to update or change any forward-looking statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this announcement.

Tethys Petroleum

Tethys Petroleum Limited

