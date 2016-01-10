MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results From A Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results From A

Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

Guselkumab Met Co-Primary Endpoints in Patients with Moderate to Severe Plaque

Psoriasis



* Janssen today presented results from a phase 3 study of guselkumab in 837

patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis ("VOYAGE 1" study).

* Janssen stated in a press release issued today that "new phase 3 data show

significant efficacy versus placebo and superiority of guselkumab versus

Humira® in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis" and that

guselkumab "demonstrates significant efficacy compared with tumor necrosis

factor blocker Humira® across all major study endpoints through 48 weeks of

treatment".

* According to Janssen, the two co-primary endpoints of the study were met:

Primary endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriasis, while

delivering clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1 and PASI 90) at week 16,

in patients receiving guselkumab compared to placebo. In addition, according

to Janssen, all major secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance

in comparisons of guselkumab versus Humira®.

* Guselkumab is a fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified

from MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library.



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced

today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) has

reported positive results from a clinical phase 3 study with 837 patients

examining guselkumab, a fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified

from MorphoSys's HuCAL antibody library, in patients with moderate to severe



plaque psoriasis.



Janssen presented the data from its "VOYAGE 1" study today in a late breaking

session at the 25th congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and

Venereology (EADV) in Vienna, Austria. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-

and active-comparator-controlled study evaluated guselkumab, in comparison to

placebo and the active comparator adalimumab (Humira®), in the treatment of

moderate to severe plaque psoriasis.



"We are excited about the positive results released by our licensee Janssen with

respect to guselkumab in the treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis",

said Dr. Marlies Sproll, Chief Scientific Officer of MorphoSys AG. "We are proud

of our long-standing collaboration with Janssen and we are looking forward to

the further updates about the development of guselkumab going forward."



Further detailed information about the clinical study results can be found in a

press release issued today by Janssen.



About Psoriasis

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease which is characterized by patches of abnormal

skin. These skin patches are typically red, itchy, and scaly. They may vary in

severity from small and localized to complete body coverage. There are five main

types of psoriasis: plaque, guttate, inverse, pustular, and erythrodermic.

Plaque psoriasis, also known as psoriasis vulgaris, makes up about 90% of cases.

It typically presents with red patches with white scales on top. Psoriasis is

usually chronic and has a high morbidity and negative impact on patients'

quality of life. In 2015 prevalence of the disease was 16 million patients in

the seven major countries (USA, Japan, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Great

Britain), as estimated by independent market intelligence experts.



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



Humira® is a registered trademarks of AbbVie Inc.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.



