(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
MorphoSys AG /
Keyword(s): Misc. matters /
Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results
From A Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis
. Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced
today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) has
reported positive results from a clinical phase 3 study examining guselkumab, a
fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified from MorphoSys's HuCAL
antibody library, in 837 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis
("VOYAGE 1" study).
Janssen stated in a press release issued today that "new phase 3 data show
significant efficacy versus placebo and superiority of guselkumab versus Humira®
in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis" and that guselkumab
"demonstrates significant efficacy compared with tumor necrosis factor blocker
Humira® across all major study endpoints through 48 weeks of treatment".
According to Janssen, the two co-primary endpoints of the study were met:
Primary endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriasis, while
delivering clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1 and PASI 90) at week 16, in
patients receiving guselkumab compared to placebo. In addition, according to
Janssen, all major secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance in
comparisons of guselkumab versus Humira®.
Janssen presented the data from the "VOYAGE 1" study today in a late breaking
session at the 25th congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and
Venereology (EADV) in Vienna, Austria. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-
and active-comparator-controlled study evaluated guselkumab, in comparison to
placebo and active comparator adalimumab (Humira®), in the treatment of moderate
to severe plaque psoriasis.
END OF AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT
About MorphoSys:
MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in
the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented
technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic
antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.
Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic
pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of
cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With
its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,
MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is
listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates
about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.
HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,
100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are
registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.
Humira® is a registered trademarks of AbbVie Inc.
This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the
MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein
represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve
risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's
assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.
MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as
far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.
For more information, please contact:
MorphoSys AG
Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser
Head of Corporate Communications & IR
Jochen Orlowski
Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR
Alexandra Goller
Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR
Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404
investors(at)morphosys.com
Ad hoc Release:
http://hugin.info/130295/R/2046038/764505.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.morphosys.com
Date: 10/01/2016 - 11:43
Language: English
News-ID 498202
Character count: 4880
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: MorphoSys AG
Stadt: Martinsried / Munich
Number of hits: 30
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.733
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|6
|Mitglied(er) online:
|4
|Gäste Online:
|176
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.