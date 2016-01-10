Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results From A Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

MorphoSys AG /

Keyword(s): Misc. matters /

Ad hoc: MorphoSys Announces That Its Licensee Janssen Reports Positive Results

From A Phase 3 Study of Guselkumab in Plaque Psoriasis

. Ad hoc announcement according to § 15 WpHG. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



MorphoSys AG (FSE: MOR; Prime Standard Segment, TecDAX; OTC: MPSYY) announced

today that its licensee Janssen Research & Development, LLC (Janssen) has

reported positive results from a clinical phase 3 study examining guselkumab, a

fully human antibody intended to target IL-23 identified from MorphoSys's HuCAL

antibody library, in 837 patients with moderate to severe plaque psoriasis

("VOYAGE 1" study).



Janssen stated in a press release issued today that "new phase 3 data show

significant efficacy versus placebo and superiority of guselkumab versus Humira®

in treatment of moderate to severe plaque psoriasis" and that guselkumab

"demonstrates significant efficacy compared with tumor necrosis factor blocker

Humira® across all major study endpoints through 48 weeks of treatment".

According to Janssen, the two co-primary endpoints of the study were met:

Primary endpoints included improving signs and symptoms of psoriasis, while

delivering clear or almost clear skin (IGA 0 or 1 and PASI 90) at week 16, in

patients receiving guselkumab compared to placebo. In addition, according to

Janssen, all major secondary endpoints achieved statistical significance in

comparisons of guselkumab versus Humira®.



Janssen presented the data from the "VOYAGE 1" study today in a late breaking

session at the 25th congress of the European Academy of Dermatology and

Venereology (EADV) in Vienna, Austria. The randomized, double-blind, placebo-

and active-comparator-controlled study evaluated guselkumab, in comparison to



placebo and active comparator adalimumab (Humira®), in the treatment of moderate

to severe plaque psoriasis.



END OF AD HOC ANNOUNCEMENT



About MorphoSys:

MorphoSys developed HuCAL, the most successful antibody library technology in

the pharmaceutical industry. By successfully applying this and other patented

technologies, MorphoSys has become a leader in the field of therapeutic

antibodies, one of the fastest-growing drug classes in human healthcare.

Together with its pharmaceutical partners, MorphoSys has built a therapeutic

pipeline of more than 100 human antibody drug candidates for the treatment of

cancer, rheumatoid arthritis, and Alzheimer's disease, to name just a few. With

its ongoing commitment to new antibody technology and drug development,

MorphoSys is focused on making the healthcare products of tomorrow. MorphoSys is

listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol MOR. For regular updates

about MorphoSys, visit http://www.morphosys.com.



HuCAL®, HuCAL GOLD®, HuCAL PLATINUM®, CysDisplay®, RapMAT®, arYla®, Ylanthia®,

100 billion high potentials®, Slonomics®, Lanthio Pharma® and LanthioPep® are

registered trademarks of the MorphoSys Group.



Humira® is a registered trademarks of AbbVie Inc.



This communication contains certain forward-looking statements concerning the

MorphoSys group of companies. The forward-looking statements contained herein

represent the judgment of MorphoSys as of the date of this release and involve

risks and uncertainties. Should actual conditions differ from the Company's

assumptions, actual results and actions may differ from those anticipated.

MorphoSys does not intend to update any of these forward-looking statements as

far as the wording of the relevant press release is concerned.





For more information, please contact:

MorphoSys AG

Dr. Claudia Gutjahr-Löser

Head of Corporate Communications & IR



Jochen Orlowski

Associate Director Corporate Communications & IR



Alexandra Goller

Senior Manager Corporate Communications & IR



Tel: +49 (0) 89 / 899 27-404

investors(at)morphosys.com





Ad hoc Release:

http://hugin.info/130295/R/2046038/764505.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: MorphoSys AG via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.morphosys.com



PressRelease by

MorphoSys AG

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/01/2016 - 11:43

Language: English

News-ID 498202

Character count: 4880

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: MorphoSys AG

Stadt: Martinsried / Munich





Number of hits: 30



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease