Media Advisory - Event: Rally For Decent Work

Where: Queen's Park, Toronto, Ontario

When: 1:00 p.m. Saturday October 1, 2016

What: Thousands of Ontarians will gather to call on the Ontario government to fix Ontario's outdated employment laws to combat the rise in precarious work and create fair employment standards for all workers in Ontario. The Rally is organized by the Ontario Federation of Labour (OFL), and community partners Fight for $15 & Fairness.

The OFL's campaign takes on issues of inequality in the workforce, and coincides with the province's "Changing Workplaces Review." The campaign gives voice to unions' demands for across-the-board changes to the Employment Standards Act and the Labour Relations Act that would improve standards for every worker and make it easier for them to join a union.

The OFL represents 54 unions and one million workers in Ontario. For information, visit and follow (at)OFLabour on and .

The Fight for $15 & Fairness is a campaign supported by community, labour, student and faith groups across Ontario. It is calling for sweeping reforms, including fair scheduling; further regulating temporary agencies; investing in pro-active, public enforcement of employment laws; imposing meaningful fines for labour law infractions; legislating seven paid sick days; an end to contract flipping; easier access to unions and more. Central in the campaign is the demand for a $15 minimum wage for all workers, regardless of age, student status, job or area of work. For more information, visit .

