Statement by Minister Joly on Canadian Islamic History Month

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/01/16 -- Canada's commitment to diversity and inclusion is a vital, powerful and ambitious approach to making our country a great place to live.

Today marks the beginning of Canadian Islamic History Month and this year's theme, Muslim Contributions - Enriching Canada, provides an opportunity to recognize the valuable role Muslim Canadians play in our country.

There are so many talented and skilled Muslim-Canadian trailblazers who have enriched our lives-the internationally acclaimed musician K'Naan, award-winning foreign correspondent Nahlah Ayed, Canada's first female Dean of Engineering Hoda ElMaraghy, Calgary mayor Naheed Nenshi, and Zarqa Nawaz, creator of the hit series Little Mosque on the Prairie, to name just a few.

As Minister of Canadian Heritage, I encourage all Canadians to take advantage of Canadian Islamic History Month to enhance our understanding of the rich heritage of Canada's Islamic community. Through education and sharing positive stories, all Canadians can grow and connect in the best way possible.

