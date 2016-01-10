       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Prafful Sarda & Raveena Tandon at Pune Fashion Week 2016


Pune city is known for rich, trendy and royal fashion. It was again wonderful experience for me to walk on the ramp with one of my favorite Red color.

(firmenpresse) - It was stylish fashion week-end for Pune, Where Pune Fashion week and Luxury expo happened at Hotel Westin Pune. More than 10 designers show cased their exclusive collection at Pune Fashion Week season 6. The event was attended by creme de la creme of the city.

Shikha Kothari, Purva Pardeshi, Sangeeta Sharma, Ashok Maanay, Pria Kataria Puri, Hina Madhumal, Nitya Bajaj, Sharad Raghav, Kanchan Kulkarni, Bibi Russell, Devki, Anjoo and Nivedita Saboo got their classy, trendy & most unique collection at the do.

Beautiful Raveena Tandon dazzled in Purva Pardeshis signature color- RED as a show stopper for her special collection. Gorgeous models setting the runway ablaze for top designers. Hair and Make up show by Zara syed got lot of attention. FAD & MIT students also part of Pune Fashion Week 2016. Each designer invited their family and friends to review their collection.

Pune city is known for rich, trendy and royal fashion. It was again wonderful experience for me to walk on the ramp with one of my favorite Red color. Purva is young and talented and entire country will notice her talent in coming few years said Raveena Tandon

After Fashion Ala carte last month, It was wonderful experience to witness another fashion event in pune and Raveena Tandon looked stunning on the ramp said entrepreneur & RTI activist Prafful Sarda.

Purva was looking for stylish Bollywood diva for the show and I suggested Raveena for the show. Needless to say she is one of the beautiful face in Bollywood industry. I would like to thank my entire team for their support and Purva for trusting me said Manali Sankla who managed celebrity for the show. The grand finale was a grand affair. Mr.World Rohit Khandelwal walked for Nivedita Saboo who showcased her new collection Circa 2016. For more information please visit http://www.thepurpleboard.com/



