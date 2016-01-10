Bombardier Wins Fleet Maintenance Contract in California

- New agreement continues long-term partnership with Southern California Regional Rail Authority - Latest contract strengthens Bombardier's leadership position as rail services provider

(firmenpresse) - BERLIN, GERMANY -- (Marketwired) -- 10/01/16 -- Rail technology leader Bombardier Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) of Los Angeles, California to provide eight years of maintenance services for SCRRA's Metrolink commuter rail fleet. The contract is valued at approximately $23 million US ($30 million CAD, 21 million euro) per year and is subject to adjustment based on any changes to the current service plan. The agreement includes a single four-year option.

While the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2017, Bombardier has been providing maintenance services for Metrolink under previous contracts since 1998. Among its responsibilities, Bombardier ensures the availability and reliability of Metrolink's fleet of locomotives and passenger cars, including BOMBARDIER BiLevel coaches. Bombardier's maintenance on-time performance average over the past 12 months is 99.87 percent.

Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail agency in the United States based on directional route miles and the eighth largest based on annual ridership, serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Venture Counties. Working together with Metrolink and its other partners, Bombardier contributes to the improved mobility, cleaner air, and enhanced quality of life that public transportation brings to this fast-growing, increasingly congested region.

"We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Metrolink," said Benoit Brossoit, President, Bombardier Transportation, Americas Region, "and are committed to continuously improving the rail services we provide for Metrolink and our other customers that help them run their systems more safely, efficiently and cost effectively."

Worldwide, Bombardier maintains more than 9,000 rail vehicles. In North America, Bombardier provides maintenance and/or operations services to transit systems including Agence Metropolitaine de Transport in Montreal, the Central Florida Commuter Rail Transit project (SunRail) train service, the Maryland Area Regional Commuter (MARC) Train Service, Metrolinx/GO Transit in Toronto, New Jersey Transit, North County Transit District in North San Diego County, OC Transpo in Ottawa, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority, TransLink's West Coast Express commuter rail system in British Columbia, and Metrolink. Bombardier also supports transit systems with overhaul and refurbishment programs as well as with material and technology solutions.

About Bombardier Transportation

Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around 39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains. Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.

Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at or follow us on Twitter .

Notes to Editors

For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at . Please subscribe to our to receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter .

Bombardier, BiLevel and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

You can also contact one of our for specific press inquiries.

Contacts:



Maryanne Roberts

Communications & Public Relations, U.S.

+1 450-441-3007





Group Media Relations

+49 30 98607 1687





More information:

http://www.bombardier.com



PressRelease by

Bombardier Transportation

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/01/2016 - 16:17

Language: English

News-ID 498214

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Bombardier Transportation

Stadt: BERLIN, GERMANY





Number of hits: 71



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease