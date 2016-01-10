October Issue of The Canadian Business Journal Now Available

Our cover story takes a trip to the east and how lobster fishing is quickly becoming a huge economic benefit for the Maritimes in large part due to a vastly increased international demand. Asia, and in particular China, are the newest customers and there are indications this burgeoning market will reap tremendous financial rewards for those fisherman out on the east coast along with many reciprocal businesses, such as specialty boat builders.

Hendrik Brakel, Senior Director of Economic, Financial and Tax Policy at the Canadian Chamber of Commerce, provides his take on the best ways to improve the skills of Canadian workers, which will have a direct impact on productivity and success. Columnist Mark Borkowski offers his insight on preparations for global deflation and also examines North America's fastest consolidating industry in North America, which may come as a surprise.

In our Business in Action Section we report on a number of successful Canadian companies including an exclusive interview with Empire Life CEO Mark Sylvia. Empire is one of the oldest, largest, and most successful insurance companies in the country. We also take a visit to B.C. and the City of Langford and the District of Saanich. Other features include: BayShore Groups, Jansen Combustion and Boiler Technologies, Paramount Fine Foods, TransferEASE Relocation, Morgan Meighen & Assoc. and Meditek. There is all that and much more in this edition.

