Bombardier Wins Fleet Maintenance Contract in California

- New agreement continues long-term partnership with Southern California

Regional Rail Authority



- Latest contract strengthens Bombardier's leadership position as rail services

provider



BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct 1, 2016) - Rail technology leader Bombardier

Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with the

Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) of Los Angeles, California

to provide eight years of maintenance services for SCRRA's Metrolink commuter

rail fleet. The contract is valued at approximately $23 million US ($30 million

CAD, 21 million euro) per year and is subject to adjustment based on any changes

to the current service plan. The agreement includes a single four-year option.



While the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2017, Bombardier has been

providing maintenance services for Metrolink under previous contracts since

1998. Among its responsibilities, Bombardier ensures the availability and

reliability of Metrolink's fleet of locomotives and passenger cars, including

BOMBARDIER BiLevel coaches. Bombardier's maintenance on-time performance average

over the past 12 months is 99.87 percent.



Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail agency in the United States based

on directional route miles and the eighth largest based on annual ridership,

serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Venture Counties.

Working together with Metrolink and its other partners, Bombardier contributes

to the improved mobility, cleaner air, and enhanced quality of life that public

transportation brings to this fast-growing, increasingly congested region.



"We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Metrolink," said

Benoit Brossoit, President, Bombardier Transportation, Americas Region, "and are

committed to continuously improving the rail services we provide for Metrolink



and our other customers that help them run their systems more safely,

efficiently and cost effectively."



Worldwide, Bombardier maintains more than 9,000 rail vehicles. In North America,

Bombardier provides maintenance and/or operations services to transit systems

including Agence Metropolitaine de Transport in Montreal, the Central Florida

Commuter Rail Transit project (SunRail) train service, the Maryland Area

Regional Commuter (MARC) Train Service, Metrolinx/GO Transit in Toronto, New

Jersey Transit, North County Transit District in North San Diego County, OC

Transpo in Ottawa, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority,

TransLink's West Coast Express commuter rail system in British Columbia, and

Metrolink. Bombardier also supports transit systems with overhaul and

refurbishment programs as well as with material and technology solutions.



About Bombardier Transportation



Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the

broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail

solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also

provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance

services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks

new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create

substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.

Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around

39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.



About Bombardier



Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.

Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility

worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable

transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our

employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.



Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the

Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability

North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted

revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com

or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.



Notes to Editors



For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at

www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to

receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter

(at)BombardierRail.



Bombardier, BiLevel and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier

Inc. or its subsidiaries.



