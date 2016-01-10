Bombardier Wins Fleet Maintenance Contract in California

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
- New agreement continues long-term partnership with Southern California
Regional Rail Authority
- Latest contract strengthens Bombardier's leadership position as rail services
provider
BERLIN, GERMANY--(Marketwired - Oct 1, 2016) - Rail technology leader Bombardier
Transportation announced today that it has signed a new contract with the
Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) of Los Angeles, California
to provide eight years of maintenance services for SCRRA's Metrolink commuter
rail fleet. The contract is valued at approximately $23 million US ($30 million
CAD, 21 million euro) per year and is subject to adjustment based on any changes
to the current service plan. The agreement includes a single four-year option.
While the new contract will take effect on January 1, 2017, Bombardier has been
providing maintenance services for Metrolink under previous contracts since
1998. Among its responsibilities, Bombardier ensures the availability and
reliability of Metrolink's fleet of locomotives and passenger cars, including
BOMBARDIER BiLevel coaches. Bombardier's maintenance on-time performance average
over the past 12 months is 99.87 percent.
Metrolink is the third largest commuter rail agency in the United States based
on directional route miles and the eighth largest based on annual ridership,
serving Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and Venture Counties.
Working together with Metrolink and its other partners, Bombardier contributes
to the improved mobility, cleaner air, and enhanced quality of life that public
transportation brings to this fast-growing, increasingly congested region.
"We are pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Metrolink," said
Benoit Brossoit, President, Bombardier Transportation, Americas Region, "and are
committed to continuously improving the rail services we provide for Metrolink
and our other customers that help them run their systems more safely,
efficiently and cost effectively."
Worldwide, Bombardier maintains more than 9,000 rail vehicles. In North America,
Bombardier provides maintenance and/or operations services to transit systems
including Agence Metropolitaine de Transport in Montreal, the Central Florida
Commuter Rail Transit project (SunRail) train service, the Maryland Area
Regional Commuter (MARC) Train Service, Metrolinx/GO Transit in Toronto, New
Jersey Transit, North County Transit District in North San Diego County, OC
Transpo in Ottawa, the South Florida Regional Transportation Authority,
TransLink's West Coast Express commuter rail system in British Columbia, and
Metrolink. Bombardier also supports transit systems with overhaul and
refurbishment programs as well as with material and technology solutions.
About Bombardier Transportation
Bombardier Transportation is a global leader in rail technology and offers the
broadest portfolio in the industry. It covers the full spectrum of rail
solutions, ranging from trains to sub-systems and signalling. The company also
provides complete transport systems, e-mobility technology and maintenance
services. As an innovation driver, Bombardier Transportation continuously breaks
new ground in sustainable mobility. It provides integrated solutions that create
substantial benefits for operators, passengers and the environment.
Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Bombardier Transportation employs around
39,400 people and its products and services operate in over 60 countries.
About Bombardier
Bombardier is the world's leading manufacturer of both planes and trains.
Looking far ahead while delivering today, Bombardier is evolving mobility
worldwide by answering the call for more efficient, sustainable and enjoyable
transportation everywhere. Our vehicles, services and, most of all, our
employees are what make us a global leader in transportation.
Bombardier is headquartered in Montreal, Canada. Our shares are traded on the
Toronto Stock Exchange (BBD) and we are listed on the Dow Jones Sustainability
North America Index. In the fiscal year ended December 31, 2015, we posted
revenues of $18.2 billion. News and information are available at bombardier.com
or follow us on Twitter (at)Bombardier.
Notes to Editors
For news releases, related material and photos, visit our media centre at
www.bombardier.com/en/media-centre.html. Please subscribe to our RSS Feed to
receive press releases or follow Bombardier Transportation on Twitter
(at)BombardierRail.
Bombardier, BiLevel and The Evolution of Mobility are trademarks of Bombardier
Inc. or its subsidiaries.
You can also contact one of our worldwide contacts for specific press inquiries.
Contact Information
Contacts:
Maryanne Roberts
Communications & Public Relations, U.S.
+1 450-441-3007
maryanne.roberts(at)rail.bombardier.com
Group Media Relations
+49 30 98607 1687
press(at)rail.bombardier.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Bombardier Transportation via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.bombardier.com
Date: 10/01/2016 - 20:08
Language: English
News-ID 498221
Character count: 5833
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Bombardier Transportation
Stadt: MontrÃ©al, QuÃ©bec
Number of hits: 28
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.736
|Registriert Heute:
|1
|Registriert Gestern:
|7
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|140
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.