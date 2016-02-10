Statement by Minister Joly on Rosh Hashanah

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/02/16 -- This evening, Jewish communities across Canada will gather in synagogues and temples to celebrate the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration and personal reflection, as it marks the beginning of ten days of repentance known as the Days of Awe.

As Jewish families come together to pray and reflect in the coming days, let us all consider the tremendous contributions of Canada's Jewish community and the enduring strength of our country's spirit of openness and inclusion.

I wish all Canadians observing Rosh Hashanah hope, health and prosperity in the year to come. Shana Tova u'metukah!

Stay Connected

Follow us on , , , and .

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788





More information:

http://www.pch.gc.ca



PressRelease by

Department of Canadian Heritage

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/02/2016 - 19:30

Language: English

News-ID 498227

Character count: 0

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Department of Canadian Heritage

Stadt: OTTAWA, ONTARIO





Number of hits: 55



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease