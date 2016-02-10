       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Statement by Minister Joly on Rosh Hashanah

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/02/16 -- This evening, Jewish communities across Canada will gather in synagogues and temples to celebrate the beginning of Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year. Rosh Hashanah is a time of celebration and personal reflection, as it marks the beginning of ten days of repentance known as the Days of Awe.

As Jewish families come together to pray and reflect in the coming days, let us all consider the tremendous contributions of Canada's Jewish community and the enduring strength of our country's spirit of openness and inclusion.

I wish all Canadians observing Rosh Hashanah hope, health and prosperity in the year to come. Shana Tova u'metukah!

Contacts:
Pierre-Olivier Herbert
Press Secretary
Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage
819-997-7788



published by: Marketwired
Date: 10/02/2016 - 19:30
