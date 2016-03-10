       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
MIMS Launches Career Portal for Healthcare Professionals

(firmenpresse) - SINGAPORE -- (Marketwired) -- 10/02/16 -- MIMS, the leading provider of drug information and services connecting healthcare communities has launched a new career portal dedicated to healthcare professionals who are looking for their next career opportunity within the healthcare community.

In an article published last month by Singapore Business Review, a study by CareerBuilder states that the healthcare sector has emerged as the top industry students want to work in, up from third place last year. In a nation with an aging population, the healthcare sector is also facing an increasing demand to fill positions.

In July, the MIMS Career Portal also launched in Malaysia, Indonesia and Philippines. Over 1600 applications were sent to prospective employers during the introductory period and the number of applicants continue to rise. Following the encouraging response, the career team accelerated the launch for Singapore.

Specifically dedicated to doctors and nurses across all specialties, the MIMS Career portal features:

The ability for healthcare professionals who are job hunting to post resumes, allowing them to explore opportunities across several featured employers on a single platform

The ability for healthcare professionals to receive alerts every time a vacancy that matches their interests is available.

A variety of means for employers to post healthcare vacancies jobs to targeted job seekers instead of general job boards.

A mobile-responsive environment to ensure job seekers have an optimal experience, regardless of the device used.

An integration of career resources, professional development articles and industry related news

MIMS has been a trusted source of medical knowledge in the healthcare sector for over 50 years and has developed longstanding relationships with several top healthcare institutions across the region. As a result, job seekers and employers now have integrated access to a professional and efficient network on the MIMS Career Portal.

Visit the MIMS Career Portal at:


For Doctors:
For Nurses:

Company logo

Established in 1963, MIMS is a multi-channel provider of drug information, medical education and digital solutions connecting healthcare communities. Our work empowers healthcare communities to improve patient outcomes by facilitating knowledge exchange and better decision-making. Today, MIMS is present in 12 countries across Asia Pacific with approximately two million healthcare professional subscribers to its drug & resource portal, digital and print publications.

PR & Communications
E:
T: +65 6290 7400



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

