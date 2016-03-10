Ride Airwheel S8 Self Balancing 10 inch electric scooter to Celebrate Festival

Ahead of the festivals, especially the national festivals, people will decorate both in the streets and at home for the most important festival annually.

(firmenpresse) - Before the arrival of the most important festival in western countries annually, Airwheel has released its latest productS8 two wheel self-balancing electric scooter. The S8 intelligent electric scooter is a brand-new member in Airwheel scooter family. It represents a new fashion concept: smaller yet dedicate. With superior performance, riders can go through even in a narrow corridor. Because of the small size and practicability, it will become more and more popular in the future. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



In the past, the traditional traveling way is driving a car or walking by foot. Today, thanks to the transportation revolution, our customers are able to be equipped with this super convenient electric scooter. Intelligent sensor systems with multipoint that spread over the saddle and pedals can respond to pressure accurately and immediately and transmit the order to intelligent control center to start Airwheel S8 two wheel electric walkcar.



Particularly, the design of adjustable seat cushion proves to be user friendly for customers to go shopping because Airwheel S8 two wheel saddle-equipped electric scooter adopts humanized design with graceful posture, which will enhance user experience. The leather saddle made of premium materials is pressure-resistant and breathable, giving you an excellent riding experience.



In addition, various ways of riding bring unexpected comfort. It rewrites the algorithm and upgrades the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, to achieve the purpose of either standing or sitting to ride. The rider can stand or even sit to ride Airwheel S8 electric scooter for adults with seat, which is suitable for a wider range of application scenarios. Festival shopping is an unavoidable event each year. Walking on the street for a long time seems pretty tired. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





With the 14.8kg item weight, even females can lift it effortlessly. Airwheel S8 will accompany with you whether in the office or during the self-driving travel. This year, with Airwheel S8 sitting-posture self-balancing scooter , festival shopping will become more interesting.



