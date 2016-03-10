The Superstar in Airwheel  Z5 2 wheel electric adult scooter with high quality

Airwheel Z5 is a new superstar in Airwheel and also the first type of Airwheel electric scooter that is designed with USB port in the battery.

(firmenpresse) - Airwheel Z5 is a new superstar in Airwheel, due to its brilliant design and wonderful performances. Airwheel Z5 personal electric scooter is actually designed in accordance with ergonomics, which makes Airwheel riders easily put one foot on the ground while keeping the body upright, and this marvelous design effectively alleviates the discomforts caused by twisting body when taking a short rest with the scooter.



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Airwheel Z5 provides completely different Airwheel scooter riding experience because the two pedals on the left and right sides, and riders can easily keep a good balance by riding with the two feet on left and right side. Besides, the two pedals are designed with frosted surface in order to maximize the anti-slippery capacity. Besides, Airwheel Z5 is designed with a small size and light weight, and the total bodywork of Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter weighs merely 13.15kg. The two wheels of Airwheel Z5 are also small in size with a diameter of merely 8 inches. Therefore, the entire body work of Airwheel Z5 two-wheeled scooter looks tiny and cute. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304



In spite of the small size, Airwheel Z5 is with good performance. In fact, the tiny and cute Airwheel Z5 can easily reach the maximum speed of 20km/h due to the wonderful battery capacity. And the battery pack of Z5 electric scooter is actually replaceable and is able to provide sustainable power for long-distance travels. Coupled with USB power supply interface, mobile phones and other daily intelligent equipment can be charged during the journey. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk



Plus, Airwheel Z5 urban e scooter is actually multi-layer foldable and can be transformed, which makes Airwheel Z5 easy-to-carry and flexible, saving space and providing convenience. Moreover, the operating rod of Airwheel Z5 is adjustable and each rider can adjust it to a height according to the stature of the rider. Exclusive Airwheel app is developed to learn the real-time riding condition and to adjust smart electric scooter Z5s current velocity parameters that can increase the level of comfort riding experience.





Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 07:51

Language: English

News-ID 498233

Character count: 2682

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 59



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease