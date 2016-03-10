Airwheel E6 Smart foldable dirt bikes with lithium battery - A Perfect Choice to Cycle in the City

Airwheel E6 smart e bike is especially made for people to travel in and around the city. Powered by electricity, it is environmentally friendly and labor-saving.

Airwheel E6 smart e bike is especially made for people to travel in and around the city. Powered by electricity, it is environmentally friendly and labor-saving. Selecting superior materials and designed by heart, it can bring wonderful riding experience.



Speaking of its design, Airwheel E6 foldable e bike is portable and foldable. For the benefit of travelers, E6 is small and light: Mini in shape, it can easily pass through any narrow space, making you proceed without hindrance in traffic jams; weighing only 14.15 kg, it it very handy. As a result, it can give you a smooth travel while saving your labor when carrying it. More noticeably, E6s frame is foldable. Made of aluminum alloy, which is durable and strong, it ensures no deformation though folded time and again; designed as an X-shape, it can be easily transformed from the X-shape to an almost I-shape with one key at the crossing. When folded, E6 is more compact and hence can be easily put into car trunk, office seat, etc., so you can carry it with you, saving the trouble to park it in the bike shed and avoiding the occurrence of being stolen.



As for its functions, Airwheel E6 intelligent e bike ensures an excellent traveling experience. For electrically powered bicycles, battery and motor are of core importance. With regard to battery, E6 e bike chooses high-quality car-level Li-ion battery set, which can offer a charge cycle of 800 times and a quick-charge of 200 minutes. And the motor used by it is 300W powerful high-performance hub motor, providing more powerful and stable force. Therefore, E6 is sure to give a wonderful riding experience. In addition, to make the riding more enjoyable, E6 has a double damping system, which can greatly absorb shock and guarantee a comfortable riding experience on various road conditions.





In summary, Airwheel E6 folding e bike is really a perfect choice to cycle in the city.



