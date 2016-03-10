ARYZTA AG Annual Report and Accounts 2016

ARYZTA AG Annual Report and Accounts 2016

Zurich / Switzerland, 3 October 2016



The ARYZTA AG Annual Report and Accounts 2016 are now available for download

from the ARYZTA website: http://www.aryzta.com/.











