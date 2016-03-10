(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
* Global survey of over 8,300 patients shows over half have not achieved clear
skin (57%), with the majority taking the historical standard of care
treatment[1](*)
* Majority (84%) face discrimination and humiliation and over a third (38%)
also report being diagnosed with a psychological condition due to their
psoriasis[1]
* Clear skin can be set as a treatment goal - for more information visit
www.skintolivein.com/Ask4Clear
The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:
Basel, October 03, 2016 - Novartis presented new findings from the largest
global survey to date of people with psoriasis, showing many do not achieve the
treatment goal of clear skin or even believe it is a realistic goal[1]. People
with the disease also report that they face discrimination, humiliation, and
mental illness, according to the research presented at the European Academy of
Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.
While real-world evidence presented at EADV demonstrated that clear skin
significantly improves quality of life[2], the survey found over half (57%) did
not achieve clear or almost clear skin, and nearly a third of people (28%) had
to wait five years before receiving treatment that resulted in clear or almost
clear skin[1].
"Every patient deserves the opportunity to achieve clear skin, but this research
tells us many are not given the chance," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head,
Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Novartis supports the
World Health Organization's resolution to make psoriasis a global health
priority and help patients overcome the heartbreaking physical, societal and
psychological challenges the condition presents."
Over 8,300 people from 31 countries took part in the survey, which aimed to
improve the understanding of patients' perspectives on clear skin and,
importantly, the impact of not achieving it. This major research initiative
represents the largest ever partnership between Novartis and patient
organizations, including 25 groups from around the world.
The survey findings reinforce the need for greater education and engagement of
healthcare professionals and patients about the achievability of clear or almost
clear skin as a treatment goal. In addition, they demonstrate the detrimental
impact psoriasis has on patients' lives. The majority of people surveyed (84%)
were suffering discrimination and humiliation, while almost half (43%) of
patients felt psoriasis had affected their relationships and made it difficult
to form intimate relationships[1].
A third of people (38%) surveyed also reported that they have been diagnosed
with a psychological condition due to psoriasis, with one in four diagnosed with
anxiety (24%) or depression (25%)[1]. Patients with anxiety or depression were
also found to suffer more severe disease and worse quality of life in other
research presented at EADV[3], further emphasizing the link between the
psychological and physical aspects of the disease.
Further information and results from the survey are available at
www.skintolivein.com/Ask4Clear. Skin To Live In is an online hub from Novartis
with social media channels across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, that
is dedicated to educating and supporting patients with severe skin conditions,
including psoriasis.
Novartis is committed to people living with psoriasis and has launched the Ask
Your Dermatologist campaign, which is supported by patient and medical groups.
The campaign, currently launched in several countries including Germany,
Switzerland, Sweden, and Austria, aims to inspire and encourage people with
psoriasis to re-engage with their dermatologist to discuss treatment
expectations and prioritize how they can improve their quality of life. To find
out more about this campaign, please visit http://www.askyourderm.com.
About psoriasis
Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects up to 3%
of the world's population[4]. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the
disease and appears as raised red patches covered with a silvery white buildup
of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is not simply a cosmetic problem, but a
persistent, chronic (long-lasting), and often distressing disease which can
affect even the simplest aspects of people's daily lives. Up to 30% of people
with psoriasis have, or will, develop psoriatic arthritis, in which the joints
are also affected, causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and
irreversible joint damage[5,6]. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious
health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[5].
About the psoriasis patient survey
Novartis initiated and funded the survey, which was conducted by the market
research company Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK) Switzerland. The survey
was supported by a prestigious steering committee of medical experts from around
the world. With 8,338 participants, this is the largest global survey to date of
people with psoriasis and is the first survey of its kind to focus on what
achieving clear skin means to the quality of life for people with psoriasis.
Participants in the survey come from the following 31 countries: Argentina,
Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark,
Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico,
the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Sweden,
Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the US.
About Novartis
Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving
needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis
offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,
eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global
company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net
sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to
approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and
amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000
full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than
180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit
http://www.novartis.com.
* Of all patients prescribed an injectable treatment
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.