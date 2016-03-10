Novartis reports over half of psoriasis patients do not reach the achievable treatment goal of clear skin in largest global survey

* Global survey of over 8,300 patients shows over half have not achieved clear

skin (57%), with the majority taking the historical standard of care

treatment[1](*)



* Majority (84%) face discrimination and humiliation and over a third (38%)

also report being diagnosed with a psychological condition due to their

psoriasis[1]



* Clear skin can be set as a treatment goal - for more information visit

www.skintolivein.com/Ask4Clear



The digital press release with multimedia content can be accessed here:



Basel, October 03, 2016 - Novartis presented new findings from the largest

global survey to date of people with psoriasis, showing many do not achieve the

treatment goal of clear skin or even believe it is a realistic goal[1]. People

with the disease also report that they face discrimination, humiliation, and

mental illness, according to the research presented at the European Academy of

Dermatology and Venereology (EADV) Congress.



While real-world evidence presented at EADV demonstrated that clear skin

significantly improves quality of life[2], the survey found over half (57%) did

not achieve clear or almost clear skin, and nearly a third of people (28%) had

to wait five years before receiving treatment that resulted in clear or almost

clear skin[1].



"Every patient deserves the opportunity to achieve clear skin, but this research

tells us many are not given the chance," said Vasant Narasimhan, Global Head,

Drug Development and Chief Medical Officer, Novartis. "Novartis supports the



World Health Organization's resolution to make psoriasis a global health

priority and help patients overcome the heartbreaking physical, societal and

psychological challenges the condition presents."



Over 8,300 people from 31 countries took part in the survey, which aimed to

improve the understanding of patients' perspectives on clear skin and,

importantly, the impact of not achieving it. This major research initiative

represents the largest ever partnership between Novartis and patient

organizations, including 25 groups from around the world.



The survey findings reinforce the need for greater education and engagement of

healthcare professionals and patients about the achievability of clear or almost

clear skin as a treatment goal. In addition, they demonstrate the detrimental

impact psoriasis has on patients' lives. The majority of people surveyed (84%)

were suffering discrimination and humiliation, while almost half (43%) of

patients felt psoriasis had affected their relationships and made it difficult

to form intimate relationships[1].



A third of people (38%) surveyed also reported that they have been diagnosed

with a psychological condition due to psoriasis, with one in four diagnosed with

anxiety (24%) or depression (25%)[1]. Patients with anxiety or depression were

also found to suffer more severe disease and worse quality of life in other

research presented at EADV[3], further emphasizing the link between the

psychological and physical aspects of the disease.



Further information and results from the survey are available at

www.skintolivein.com/Ask4Clear. Skin To Live In is an online hub from Novartis

with social media channels across Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram, that

is dedicated to educating and supporting patients with severe skin conditions,

including psoriasis.



Novartis is committed to people living with psoriasis and has launched the Ask

Your Dermatologist campaign, which is supported by patient and medical groups.

The campaign, currently launched in several countries including Germany,

Switzerland, Sweden, and Austria, aims to inspire and encourage people with

psoriasis to re-engage with their dermatologist to discuss treatment

expectations and prioritize how they can improve their quality of life. To find

out more about this campaign, please visit http://www.askyourderm.com.



About psoriasis

Psoriasis is a common, non-contagious, autoimmune disease that affects up to 3%

of the world's population[4]. Plaque psoriasis is the most common form of the

disease and appears as raised red patches covered with a silvery white buildup

of dead skin cells. Psoriasis is not simply a cosmetic problem, but a

persistent, chronic (long-lasting), and often distressing disease which can

affect even the simplest aspects of people's daily lives. Up to 30% of people

with psoriasis have, or will, develop psoriatic arthritis, in which the joints

are also affected, causing debilitating symptoms including pain, stiffness and

irreversible joint damage[5,6]. Psoriasis is also associated with other serious

health conditions, such as diabetes, heart disease and depression[5].



About the psoriasis patient survey

Novartis initiated and funded the survey, which was conducted by the market

research company Gesellschaft für Konsumforschung (GfK) Switzerland. The survey

was supported by a prestigious steering committee of medical experts from around

the world. With 8,338 participants, this is the largest global survey to date of

people with psoriasis and is the first survey of its kind to focus on what

achieving clear skin means to the quality of life for people with psoriasis.



Participants in the survey come from the following 31 countries: Argentina,

Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Canada, Czech Republic, Denmark,

Finland, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Mexico,

the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Russia, South Korea, Sweden,

Switzerland, Taiwan, Turkey, the UK and the US.



Disclaimer

This press release contains expressed or implied forward-looking statements,

including statements that can be identified by terminology such as "can,"

"goal," "supports," "priority," "committed," "launched," "aims," or similar

expressions. Such forward-looking statements reflect the current views of the

Group regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks,

uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially

different from any future results expressed or implied by such statements. These

expectations could be affected by, among other things, risks and factors

referred to in the Risk Factors section of Novartis AG's current Form 20-F on

file with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. Novartis is providing the

information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any

obligation to update it in the future.



About Novartis

Novartis provides innovative healthcare solutions that address the evolving

needs of patients and societies. Headquartered in Basel, Switzerland, Novartis

offers a diversified portfolio to best meet these needs: innovative medicines,

eye care and cost-saving generic pharmaceuticals. Novartis is the only global

company with leading positions in these areas. In 2015, the Group achieved net

sales of USD 49.4 billion, while R&D throughout the Group amounted to

approximately USD 8.9 billion (USD 8.7 billion excluding impairment and

amortization charges). Novartis Group companies employ approximately 118,000

full-time-equivalent associates. Novartis products are available in more than

180 countries around the world. For more information, please visit

http://www.novartis.com.



Novartis is on Twitter. Sign up to follow (at)Novartis at

http://twitter.com/novartis

For Novartis multimedia content, please visit www.novartis.com/news/media-

library

For questions about the site or required registration, please contact

media.relations(at)novartis.com



* Of all patients prescribed an injectable treatment



# # #



