(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CapMan Real Estate Press release 3 October 2016 at
07.00 a.m. CEST / 08.00 a.m. EEST
CapMan Real Estate sells landmark 'if' office building in Northern Stockholm
CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund has agreed to sell Bergshamra Bro in Solna,
Northern Stockholm, to Solnaberg Property AB (publ), a company established by
Catella. The price is SEK 858 million.
Bergshamra Bro is a 31,325 square-meter office building in a highly visible
location spanning over and alongside the E18 road in Stockholm. The property
consists of four interconnecting office buildings and its main tenant is 'if'
P&C insurance.
"We are very happy to have reached our objective of introducing new long term
tenants to the property alongside 'if' in order to create full occupancy and a
more institutional product. In addition, we are retaining a large piece of land
with surface parking on which we are currently working on changing the zoning
plan to develop some building rights," comments Ed Williams, Senior Partner at
CapMan Real Estate.
"The strong demand from both private and institutional investors and attractive
financing received by the buyer Solnaberg Property AB (publ) underlines CapMan's
very impressive development of the property into a more core product" says
Martin Malhotra, the responsible Project Manager at Catella.
CapMan Nordic Real Estate fund invested in Bergshamra Bro in 2014 and this
transaction is the fifth exit of the fund. The focus of the ?273 million fund is
to acquire mainly office, retail and residential properties located in
established submarkets of major Nordic cities. The fund was established in 2013.
For further information, please contact:
Ed Williams, Senior Partner, CapMan Real Estate, tel. +46 (0)8 445 1051
CapMan
www.capman.com
twitter.com/CapManPE
CapMan is a leading Nordic investment and asset management company. For more
than 25 years, we have been developing companies and real estate and supporting
their sustainable growth. We are committed to understanding the needs of our
customers in an ever-changing market environment. Our objective is to provide
attractive returns and innovative solutions for our investors and value adding
services for professional investment partnerships, growth-oriented companies and
tenants. Our independent investment partnerships - Buyout, Real Estate, Russia
and Nest Capital - as well as our associated company Norvestia are responsible
for investment activities and value creation. CapMan's service business offering
includes fundraising advisory services, purchasing activities and fund
management services to both internal and external customers. CapMan has 100
professionals and assets under management of ?2.8 billion.
Bergshamra Bro 2:
http://hugin.info/132028/R/2046074/764550.jpg
Bergshamra Bro 1:
http://hugin.info/132028/R/2046074/764549.jpg
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: CapMan Oyj via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.capman.com
Date: 10/03/2016 - 07:01
Language: English
News-ID 498238
Character count: 3668
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: CapMan Oyj
Stadt: Helsinki
Number of hits: 42
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.740
|Registriert Heute:
|2
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|0
|Gäste Online:
|202
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.