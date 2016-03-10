ING strategy update: Accelerating Think Forward

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





* Investment of EUR 800 million in continued digital transformation in order

to further improve customer experience, accelerate growth in primary

customers and lending

* Programmes to also lead to approximately EUR 900 million annual cost savings

by 2021; intended initiatives impact around 7,000 employees, mostly in

Belgium and the Netherlands

'Accelerating Think Forward' is the theme of the strategy update that CEO Ralph

Hamers and other executives will present today at the ING Group Investor Day in

Amsterdam, the Netherlands. To accelerate the Think Forward strategy, ING will

introduce a number of initiatives to further improve the customer experience,

further grow primary customers and lending, and increase efficiency.



"Since launching Think Forward in 2014, we have made excellent progress on many

fronts," said Ralph Hamers, CEO of ING. "We attracted over three million new

customers, supported the economy by growing lending by around EUR 56 billion and

strengthened our capital. We did that by focusing on being clear and easy,

anytime, anywhere, and empowering customers to stay a step ahead in life and in

business. We also promised to keep getting better and that is exactly what

today's steps are aimed at. Our recent successes allow us to do so from a

position of strength."



"Customers are increasingly digital and bank with us more and more through

mobile devices. Their needs and expectations are the same, all over the world,

and they expect us to adopt new technology as fast as companies in other

sectors. In order to continue to lead in digital banking, we need to offer a

better customer experience, that's instant, personal, frictionless and relevant.

At the same time, banks are confronted with continuous regulatory burden and a

prolonged period of ultra-low interest rates. These factors put pressure on the



returns which are necessary to fund growth and investments, and cover our cost

of capital."



"In that context, we intend to start a path of convergence towards one digital

banking platform. Countries with similar value propositions intend to harmonise

their business models and develop shared operating platforms. Infrastructure,

data and support functions are intended to be standardised across countries and

business lines. From 2016 to 2021 we intend to invest EUR 800 million in our

digital transformation, building a scalable platform to cater for continued

commercial growth, an improved customer experience and a quicker delivery of new

products. This would allow us to continue our success in growing our client

franchise and diversify our income. Through improved efficiency, the

Accelerating Think Forward programme is expected to deliver approximately

EUR 900 million of annual cost savings by 2021."



"In the Netherlands and Belgium, we intend to improve our customer experience by

moving to an integrated banking platform, leveraging the combined strengths of

the omnichannel capabilities of the Netherlands with the relationship model and

advice capabilities of Belgium. The intended combination would leverage scale

advantages of our 11 million customer base, having one value proposition, one

strategy, one set of systems, one culture and one organization - but with two

legal entities and two balance sheets."



"ING Belgium intends to transform to an omnichannel banking environment. The

intention is to rationalise the network by integrating ING and Record Bank

branches. At the same time, in the Netherlands, we will further optimise a

number of business and support functions. The intended programme would draw on

the experience gained from successful similar large-scale IT projects in the

Netherlands and its adoption of the agile way of working."



"In our Challenger Markets, we will work towards a Model Bank, with one retail

strategy and a harmonised retail proposition, fully focused on increasing

customer interaction. Aimed at further customer and volume growth, we will

deliver a scalable business platform, initially for Spain, Italy, France, Czech

Republic and Austria. The platform can be extended to additional countries,

products and services. An agile, central IT services centre will develop,

maintain and run all needed digital requirements. In Germany we will enhance our

digital banking platform, introducing an omnichannel approach and investing in

scalability to provide room for business growth and improve operational

efficiency."



"In Wholesale Banking we intend to extend our Target Operating Model (TOM)

programme, further driving simplification, business growth and innovation. We

intend to continue to digitalise our client offering through InsideBusiness

across geographies, products and devices. Process improvement initiatives would

enable us to decommission legacy IT systems, while global service centres would

increasingly provide services directly to clients. Our global support functions

including IT, Risk, Finance and HR also intend to roll out TOM-programmes,

streamlining and standardising to enable further convergence of our operations."



"It is inevitable that the various measures and intentions announced today may

have a significant impact on many of our colleagues. It means some functions

will change significantly in nature. It might mean that the location of

functions will change. And it might mean that positions will no longer be there

in the future. All-in-all, over the coming five years, around 7,000 functions

might be impacted by these effects, including 950 positions employed by external

suppliers."



"While not all plans we present today are finalized, the intended initiatives

are expected to result in a reduction of ING's workforce in Belgium by around

3,500 FTEs and by around 2,300 FTEs in the Netherlands for the years 2016-2021.

These numbers include the intended move to an integrated banking platform, with

the remainder of functions affected spread over intended programmes in IT,

operations, Wholesale Banking and various business support functions. At the

same time, we will add colleagues in parts of our business where we expect to

accelerate growth given our plans to continue to attract new customers and

increase lending to support the economies we are active in."



"Regrettably, the steps and intentions announced today would mean that a

significant number of colleagues would have to leave ING. Because of the work we

have done in recent years, we are able to take these intended measures from a

position of strength. This enables us to do our utmost to build on our track

record of helping colleagues who are affected to find new job opportunities. For

the intended workforce reductions, a pre-tax redundancy provision of around EUR

1.1 billion is expected to be booked, of which EUR 1.0 billion in the fourth

quarter of 2016."



"In line with our strategy, we will be introducing ING Group financial targets

for 2020. We will maintain our ING Group CET1 ratio above the prevailing fully-

loaded requirement, currently 12.5%, with a leverage ratio above 4%. Our target

for the cost/income ratio is 50-52%. In light of the continuing regulatory

uncertainty, we are not updating our RoE target (currently 10-13% of ING Bank

IFRS-EU equity), but we reiterate our intention to pay a progressive dividend

over time."



Further details of the various programmes will become available in the coming

months. Wherever there is an impact on the workforce, all intended measures will

be made in accordance with local regulations and will be discussed with the

respective stakeholders.







Note for editors



Ralph Hamers will discuss the announcements made today in a media conference

call on 3 October 2016

at 8:15 a.m. CET. Journalists can join the conference call via the Q&A-mode at

+31 20 531 5871 (NL) or +44 203 365 3210 (UK) or via live audio webcast at

www.ing.com.



All presentations at the ING Investor Day are available online

(www.ing.com/investorday). The keynote speeches by Ralph Hamers and Patrick

Flynn (starting shortly after 10.00 a.m. CET) can be followed live via webcast

at www.ing.com.



For further information on ING, please visit www.ing.com. Frequent news updates

can be found in the Newsroom or via the (at)ING_news Twitter feed. Photos of ING

operations, buildings and its executives are available for download at Flickr.

Footage (B-roll) of ING is available via videobankonline.com, or can be

requested by emailing info(at)videobankonline.com. ING presentations are available

at SlideShare.





Press enquiries Investor enquiries



Raymond Vermeulen ING Group Investor Relations



+31 20 576 6369 +31 20 576 6396



Raymond.Vermeulen(at)ing.com Investor.Relations(at)ing.com







ING PROFILE



ING is a global financial institution with a strong European base, offering

banking services through its operating company ING Bank. The purpose of ING

Bank is empowering people to stay a step ahead in life and in business. ING

Bank's 52,000 employees offer retail and wholesale banking services to

customers in over 40 countries.



ING Group shares are listed on the exchanges of Amsterdam (INGA NA, ING.AS),

Brussels and on the New York Stock Exchange (ADRs: ING US, ING.N).



Sustainability forms an integral part of ING's strategy, which is evidenced by

the number one position among 395 banks ranked by Sustainalytics. ING Group

shares are being included in the FTSE4Good index and in the Dow Jones

Sustainability Index (Europe and World) where ING is among the leaders in the

Banks industry group.







IMPORTANT LEGAL INFORMATION



Elements of this press release contain or may contain information about ING

Groep N.V. and/or ING Bank N.V. within the meaning of Article 7(1) to (4) of

EU Regulation No 596/ 2014.



All projects described are proposed intentions of the bank. No formal

decisions will be taken until the information & consultation with the Work

Council have been properly finalized. Subject also to regulatory approval.



Certain of the statements contained herein are not historical facts,

including, without limitation, certain statements made of future expectations

and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's current

views and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties

that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially

from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual results,

performance or events may differ materially from those in such statements due

to, without limitation: (1) changes in general economic conditions, in

particular economic conditions in ING's core markets, (2) changes in

performance of financial markets, including developing markets, (3)

consequences of a potential (partial) break-up of the euro, (4) potential

consequences of European Union countries leaving the European Union, (5)

changes in the availability of, and costs associated with, sources of

liquidity such as interbank funding, as well as conditions in the credit

markets generally, including changes in borrower and counterparty

creditworthiness, (6) changes affecting interest rate levels, (7) changes

affecting currency exchange rates, (8) changes in investor and customer

behaviour, (9) changes in general competitive factors, (10) changes in laws

and regulations, (11) changes in the policies of governments and/or regulatory

authorities, (12) conclusions with regard to purchase accounting assumptions

and methodologies, (13) changes in ownership that could affect the future

availability to us of net operating loss, net capital and built-in loss carry

forwards, (14) changes in credit ratings, (15) ING's ability to achieve

projected operational synergies and (16) the other risks and uncertainties

detailed in the most recent annual report of ING Groep N.V. (including the

Risk Factors contained therein) and ING's more recent disclosures, including

press releases, which are available on www.ING.com. Any forward looking

statements made by or on behalf of ING speak only as of the date they are

made, and, ING assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-

looking statements, whether as a result of new information or for any other

reason.



This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase, any securities in the United States or any other

jurisdiction.











PDF version of press release:

http://hugin.info/130668/R/2046095/764546.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: ING Group via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.ing.com



PressRelease by

ING Group

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 07:29

Language: English

News-ID 498239

Character count: 14219

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: ING Group

Stadt: Amsterdam





Number of hits: 39



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease