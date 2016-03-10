Tecan successfully completes the acquisition of SPEware Corporation

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Männedorf, Switzerland, October 3, 2016 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:
TECN) announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of
SPEware Corporation (SPEware) on September 30, 2016. On August 31, 2016, Tecan
announced the acquisition of SPEware, a leading provider for mass spectrometry
sample preparation solutions based in Baldwin Park, California (USA), to further
expand Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into a new market segment. From
October 1, 2016, SPEware will be included in the consolidated financial
statements of the Tecan Group as a part of the Life Sciences Business segment.
Additional information can be found on the SPEware webpage:
www.spewarecorporation.com
About Tecan
Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and
solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company
specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated
workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients
include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research
departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment
manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM
instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.
Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and
development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and
service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of
CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan
Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).
For further information:
Tecan Group
Martin Braendle
Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations
Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30
Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89
investor(at)tecan.com
www.tecan.com
