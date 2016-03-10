Tecan successfully completes the acquisition of SPEware Corporation

Männedorf, Switzerland, October 3, 2016 - The Tecan Group (SIX Swiss Exchange:

TECN) announced today that it has successfully completed the acquisition of

SPEware Corporation (SPEware) on September 30, 2016. On August 31, 2016, Tecan

announced the acquisition of SPEware, a leading provider for mass spectrometry

sample preparation solutions based in Baldwin Park, California (USA), to further

expand Tecan's dedicated solutions offering into a new market segment. From

October 1, 2016, SPEware will be included in the consolidated financial

statements of the Tecan Group as a part of the Life Sciences Business segment.



Additional information can be found on the SPEware webpage:

www.spewarecorporation.com



About Tecan

Tecan (www.tecan.com) is a leading global provider of laboratory instruments and

solutions in biopharmaceuticals, forensics and clinical diagnostics. The company

specializes in the development, production and distribution of automated

workflow solutions for laboratories in the life sciences sector. Its clients

include pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, university research

departments, and forensic and diagnostic laboratories. As an original equipment

manufacturer (OEM), Tecan is also a leader in developing and manufacturing OEM

instruments and components that are then distributed by partner companies.

Founded in Switzerland in 1980, the company has manufacturing, research and

development sites in both Europe and North America and maintains a sales and

service network in 52 countries. In 2015, Tecan generated sales of

CHF 440 million (USD 459 million; EUR 411 million). Registered shares of Tecan



Group are traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange (TECN; ISIN CH0012100191).





For further information:



Tecan Group

Martin Braendle

Vice President, Communications & Investor Relations

Tel. +41 (0) 44 922 84 30

Fax +41 (0) 44 922 88 89

investor(at)tecan.com

www.tecan.com



Press Release:

http://hugin.info/100384/R/2046092/764539.pdf







More information:

http://www.tecan.com



