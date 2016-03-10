UFMA Agency Now Offers Free Personal Matchmaking Services

(firmenpresse) - Matchmaking services are gaining popularity these days. This fact is quite understandable, taking into account the busy way of life men and women lead nowadays. With that said, it is clear why the percentage of single people keeps increasing with every passing year. To solve the problem and help lonely people find each other, UFMA Agency has made it possible to avail high quality matchmaking services.



Ukrainian Fiancée Marriage Agency (or UFMA) is a credible and popular dating agency, which sees its mission in helping single men from different countries of the world meet, date and build relationships with beautiful Ukrainian brides. The agency is based in Kharkov and has an office in Kiev. They can boast over 10 years of experience in the business. This is what Sergey Sokolov, the co-founder and manager of the agency tells about it: When a man finds a good woman, he finds more sense and taste for life. He gets wings and obtains fulfillment and happiness. For over a decade, we have been helping men from all around the world find great women for love, relationships and marriage. We love our job as it helps people unite and helps them to change lives to better.



UFMA is an independent agency, which does not work for any corporations. The team of the agency consists of five devoted professionals, who have experience in the industry and know how to help their clients gain the goals they have set. Creating a profile is very simple and hassle-free at UFMA. The signup procedure is free of charge, which is a notable benefit. The catalogue of profiles clients may choose from is also extensive and includes over 200 profiles. The ladies, who submit their profiles, are family-oriented, generous, sincere and have serious intentions. The agency guarantees 100% confidentiality and safety of the personal data provided. They are available online 24/7 to increase the chances of their clients for success.



For more information, please, feel free to visit http://www.ukrainianfiancee.com/





About the Company



Contact Info

Address: Myronosytska Street, 61002 Kharkov, Ukraine

Tel.: +1-888-323-59-49 / +38-068-953-28-70

Skype: ukrainianfiancee

E-mail: support(at)ukrainianfiancee.com

Website: http://www.ukrainianfiancee.com/





