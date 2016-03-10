Ride an Airwheel S8 smart 2 wheel stand up electric scooter for Refreshment and Recreation

The popularity of Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is growing around the world. Ingenious in design, S8 ensures quality and pleasurable riding enjoyment.

(firmenpresse) - The popularity of Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter is growing around the world. Ingenious in design, S8 ensures quality and pleasurable riding enjoyment. Bringing an interestingly new riding experience, it can be ridden for refreshment and recreation in your free time. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



Have interest and click the website to consult: http://lr.zoosnet.net/LR/Chatpre.aspx?id=LEF97767077&lng=en



Of excellent design, Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter can be ridden in various scenarios. Its 10 inch tubeless tyres have good grip, ensuring you ride steadily on any road conditions. With a mini shape, S8 allows you to ride it in the room. Unaffected by weather and other factors like natural light, you are given more freedom to enjoy riding. Selecting superb materials, S8 also has outstanding performance outdoors. Choosing powerful Li-ion batteries which have 6-fold protection, S8 can safeguard your every ride. Having dual motors offering strong and continuous power, S8 can perform well on slopes, sandy roads, etc. as easily as riding on plain roads. Equipped with LED brake taillight, S8 can give signals to vehicles behind and guarantee your safety. So powerful and attentive, S8 can let you have fun outdoors. You can ride on streets, in the park and other open space available to get vitalized. In short, mini and powerful, S8 self-balancing scooter can let you ride freely and happily.



With the application of advanced technology, Airwheel S8 self-balancing electric scooter offers interesting and diverse ways to play. Upgrading the pressure sensitive system from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, S8 can be ridden both in the standing and the sitting posture. With the sitting posture, you can ride safely and comfortably. For your two hands are unoccupied, you can ride in a more relaxed manner. While adopting the standing posture, you can experience the excitement brought by speed. Moreover, S8 can be controlled just by leaning your body forward or backward thanks to the sensor points spread over the saddle and pedals. Therefore, you can have a good time in the riding process. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





In conclusion, riding an Airwheel S8 2-wheeled electric scooter will let you feel invigorated and refreshed.



Media Contact:

Company Name: Airwheel Holding Limited

Contact Person: Eric

Address: Los Angeles, CA, USA

E-mail: sales(at)airwheel.net

Website: http://www.airwheel.net





More information:

http://www.airwheel.net



PressRelease by

Airwheel Holding Limited

Keywords (optional):Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 09:11

Language: English

News-ID 498242

Character count: 2748

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Airwheel Holding Limited



Meldungsart: bitte

Versandart: Veröffentlichung



Number of hits: 75



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease