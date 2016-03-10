Airwheel S8 Mini 10 inch self balancing electric scooter Provides You a Refreshingly Different Riding Experience

Making a major breakthrough in operation system and having outstanding performance, Airwheel S8 electric self-balancing scooter brings refreshingly different riding experience and renews peoples ideas of self-balancing scooter.

Airwheel S8 electric scooter brings extremely new riding experience. S8 electric scooter has made a breakthrough in its operation system. It upgrades it from two-shaft driving to all-round three-shaft driving, realizing the ambition of two riding postures. As a result, you have more choices in your riding process. If you want to have a comfortable and safe riding, you can choose the sitting posture; if you hope to experience a thrilling and speedy riding, you can choose to stand to ride. Besides, as the operation of S8 is triggered by its pressure sensitive system which has covered both the saddle and pedals, you can control the scooter just by leaning your body forward or backward, which is very easy and interesting. Additionally, S8 can rotate freely, so you can spin as you like. In short, S8 self-balancing scooter can let you have fun.



The performance of Airwheel S8 mini electric scooter is impressive. S8 selects powerful Li-ion batteries, plus comprehensive battery protection, it can always give you a safe journey. It is also equipped with two high-quality motors. With constant and ample power supply, the scooter can perform excellently even on slopes, sand and other extreme road conditions, so you can ride gracefully for all time. Furthermore, S8 chooses 10 inch tubeless tires, with better grip, it can move smoothly on any road conditions. With its marvelous performance, S8 can be your constant companion outside. It can satisfy both of your traveling and recreational needs. You can drive it to work, ride it for fun, and go for a leisurely stroll by it. For its so amazing, it brings not merely a comfortable ride but also a pleasurable enjoyment. With such a great electric scooter, you can travel pleasurably and elegantly forever. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCmdaS5-9_M





To conclude, you can have a marvelous time by riding Airwheel S8 electric self-balancing scooter.



