(firmenpresse) - Zecotek Signs Agreement with RAM N.S. Technologies to Market and Distribute Imaging Products in Israel



SINGAPORE, Sept. 20, 2016 - Zecotek Photonics Inc. (TSX-V: ZMS; Frankfurt: W1I.F, OTCPK: ZMSPF), a developer of leading-edge photonics technologies for industrial, healthcare and scientific markets, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Zecotek Imaging Systems has signed an exclusive sales and distribution agreement with RAM N.S. Technologies (RAM-Tech) for Zecotek's imaging products in Israel.



"Ram-Tech is very pleased to be awarded with the exclusive distribution license within Israel for Zecotek's imaging related products," said Nati Baron, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Ram N.S. Technologies Ltd. "We see great potential for Zecotek's patented LFS scintillation crystals and other imaging technologies. We believe synergies exist between Zecotek and our existing client base and technology partners including several world renowned PET integrators operating within Israel. We will start conducting marketing and distribution efforts immediately."



"Israel is an important scientific research hub and a significant market for major international medical imaging OEMs, and our scintillation crystals, solid-state photo detectors, data acquisition and readout electronics for PET scanners and gamma cameras have attracted much interest," said Dr. A.F. Zerrouk, Chairman, President, and CEO of Zecotek Photonics Inc. "We chose RAM-Tech to market and distribute our patented technologies in Israel because of its first-class reputation and extensive experience in the Israeli hi-tech and photonics industries. RAM-Tech is a natural strategic partner with existing relationships with international medical imaging companies having R&D and integration centers in Israel. We expect our partnership to generate sales in the very near future and we look forward to working closely with RAM-Tech to further develop the market for Zecotek`s imaging products."





The agreement with RAM-Tech covers Zecotek's broad portfolio of imaging technologies including LFS scintillations crystals, solid-state MAPD/Ts, integrated detection modules and other associated electronics and technologies for PET (positron emission tomography) medical scanners and other applications.



About RAM-Tech



RAM N.S Technologies is a leading distributor and integrator of systems, subsystems and components in Israel. It supplies standard & semi-custom components, and design & engineering services to partners and vendors from USA, Europe and the Far East. For over 30 year RAM-TECH has successfully represented many products: RF, Microwave, Photonic, Electro-Optic & Fiber-Optic, Semiconductor, PCB, Cellular, Embedded, ASIC and other IP, for world leading organizations. The Company's experienced and highly professional engineering team has provided application technical support, project management and design solutions for customers ranging from major OEM companies to start-ups in industries including Telecommunication, CATV, Broadcast, Consumer, Medical, Industrial, Bio, Electro-Optic & Fiber-Optic, Testing & Measurement, Aerospace and Defense & Security. For more information visitwww.ram-tech.co.il.



About Zecotek



Zecotek Photonics Inc (TSX-V: ZMS; Frankfurt: W1I) is a photonics technology company developing high-performance scintillation crystals, photo detectors, positron emission tomography scanning technologies, 3D auto-stereoscopic displays, 3D metal printing, and lasers for applications in medical, high-tech and industrial sectors. Founded in 2004, Zecotek operates three divisions: Imaging Systems, Optronics Systems and 3D Display Systems with labs located in Canada, Korea, Russia, Singapore and U.S.A. The management team is focused on building shareholder value by commercializing over 50 patented and patent pending novel photonic technologies directly and through strategic alliances, the European Organization for Nuclear Research (Switzerland), Beijing Opto-Electronics Technology Co. Ltd. (China), NuCare Medical Systems (South Korea), the University of Washington (United States), and National NanoFab Center (South Korea). For more information visit www.zecotek.com and follow (at)zecotek on Twitter.



This press release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what may have been stated.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release. If you would like to receive news from Zecotek in the future please visit the corporate website at www.zecotek.com.



Zecotek Photonics Inc. ist ein Photonen-Technologieunternehmen, das moderne Hochleistungs-Szintillationskristalle, Photodetektoren, Positronenemissionstomographie-Untersuchungstechnologien, autostereoskope 3D-Displays und Laser für Anwendungen in der Medizin-, High-Tech- und Industriebranche entwickelt.





