Villa Marina Has Announced the Launch of the Russian Version of Their Official Website

The managers of Villa Marina have reported the launch of the new version of their official website. Previously, the site was available in the Spanish language only.

From now on, it will come in two more languages, namely English and Russian. The owners of the complex believe that Russian version of the website will help drive more clients, opening new recreational opportunities for hundreds of people, who dream of high quality rest and relaxation.



Villa Marina is a luxurious complex of houses and villas, which includes 15 objects. All of them are found near Marbella, which is one of the most fashionable and trendy resorts these days. The complex exists for over 10 years. During this time, it has accommodated hundreds of tourists, who were more than satisfied with the rest and the quality of services offered.



As of today, each villa included into the complex has lots of conveniences that come up to the demands and expectations of tourists. Everyone can enjoy versatile recreational facilities, such as swimming pools, tropical gardens, barbecue areas, seaside, comfy verandas, free Wi-Fi and more. Apart from that, there are lots of unique nearby activities that contribute to the quality of rest and make it even more remarkable. These activities include yachts, ski options, combat sports, fun parks and clubs, golf, animal parks, aquariums, water parks and what not. It is even possible to organize and celebrate personal occasions there, because Villa Marina ensures 24/7 privacy protection and a long list of services provided by the qualified and experienced personnel.



Each villa can accommodate up to 20 guests, who may reside in comfortable sleeping rooms, the number of which ranges from 4 and up to 9 rooms. Villa Marina offers short- and long-term renting options. The duration of a renting period may vary from several days and up to several months or even years.



To find out more about Villa Marina, please, feel free to visit http://villamarina.es/ru any time of the day.





About the Company:



Villa Marina is a direct owner of 15 luxurious villas and houses that are offered for rent in Marbella. The complex has been in the business for more than 10 years and managed to get nice reputation with the clients. They offer a wide range of recreational facilities and a rich choice of services provided by the experienced and qualified staff. Villa Marina takes care of any needs and requirements of their clients, offering them short- and long-term renting options.



Contact Info:

Address: Villa Marina Properties S.L. 174 km A7 (N-340) Urb. Villa Marina, Puerto Banus, Marbella, Malaga 29660, Spain

Tel.: +34 664 222 114 / +34 686 000 777

E-mail: adm(at)villamarina.es / sn(at)villamarina.es

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/villamarina.puertobanus/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/villamarinapuertobanus/

Website: http://villamarina.es/





