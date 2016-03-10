Airwheel Z5 & S8 - electrical 2 wheel scooter for sale

In order to invigorate you and bring you a healthy lifestyle, Airwheel develops products arousing your interests in riding and enlivening your daily life, with Z5 foldable electric scooter and S8 electric self-balancing scooter as examples.

(firmenpresse) - Its common sense that regular exercise is part of a healthy lifestyle. However, its easier said than done. After a day of work or study, you may prefer to be a coach potato rather than take exercise. Gradually, you become unhealthy and lack vigor. Maybe deep in your heart, you hope to change the situation. But you dont have strong motivation and willpower to carry it out. In order to invigorate you and bring you a healthy lifestyle, Airwheel develops products arousing your interest in riding and enlivening your daily life, with Z5 smart urban e scooter and S8 electric self-balancing scooter as examples. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778133473198534656



If you hope to unwind, you can have a fast and furious riding with Airwheel Z5 foldable electric scooter in spacious places. The motor of Z5 is made of excellent N45 magnet steel and 270 silicon steel sheet, so its more energy-saving and quieter, letting you move like a wind. Dual shock mitigation systems enable Z5 to have outstanding performance on bumpy roads, giving you a comfortable riding experience. With a maximum speed of 20km/h, Z5 can let you have a speedy and safe ride. In a word, Z5 electric scooter can let you fall in love with riding and bid farewell to indoorsy lifestyle. https://twitter.com/AirwheelCZ/status/778502780260450304



Wanting to have an interestingly new way of playing, you can choose Airwheel S8 electric self-balancing scooter. The pressure sensitive system of S8 is all-round three-shaft driving, so you can either sit or stand to ride, giving you more choices. The intelligent sensor systems cover the saddle and the pedals, so you can operate the scooter simply by leaning forward or backward, giving you an enjoyable and interesting riding. Moreover, the scooter can rotate freely, letting you enjoy yourself fully. In short, S8 self-balancing scooter can bring you lots of fun and let you become more energetic. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_FeSTAIKpmk





In summary, Airwheel can animate you and let you embrace a healthy life. To get more information, you can visit http://www.airwheel.net



