TELUS and TWU Reach Tentative Collective Agreement

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) and the Telecommunications Workers Union, United Steelworkers Local 1944 (TWU) have agreed to the terms of a tentative collective agreement, covering approximately 10,800 TELUS employees nationally.

The TWU has confirmed that it will present the tentative agreement to its membership in the coming weeks.

If ratified, the new five-year agreement will take effect later this year and expire on December 31, 2021.

"The TELUS and TWU negotiations teams have worked together to reach a fair agreement that effectively balances the needs of our team members, customers and shareholders," said Darren Entwistle, President and CEO of TELUS.

"We are optimistic our frontline team members will agree and will vote in favour of the contract," Mr. Entwistle added. "A ratified agreement will enable our team to continue supporting the progression of our growth strategy and focusing on our number one priority to deliver on TELUS' Future Friendly brand promise by putting customers first."

About TELUS

TELUS (TSX: T)(NYSE: TU) is Canada's fastest-growing national telecommunications company, with $12.6 billion of annual revenue and 12.5 million subscriber connections, including 8.4 million wireless subscribers, 1.6 million high-speed Internet subscribers, 1.4 million residential network access lines and 1.0 million TELUS TV customers. TELUS provides a wide range of communications products and services, including wireless, data, Internet protocol (IP), voice, television, entertainment and video, and is Canada's largest healthcare IT provider.

In support of our philosophy to give where we live, TELUS, our team members and retirees have contributed $440 million to charitable and not-for-profit organizations and volunteered more than 6.8 million hours of service to local communities since 2000. Created in 2005 by President and CEO Darren Entwistle, TELUS' 11 Canadian community boards and 4 International boards have led the Company's support of grassroots charities and have contributed more than $54 million in support of over 4,900 local charitable projects, enriching the lives of more than 2 million children and youth, annually. TELUS was honoured to be named the most outstanding philanthropic corporation globally for 2010 by the Association of Fundraising Professionals, becoming the first Canadian company to receive this prestigious international recognition.

