(firmenpresse) - TUSTIN, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- Premier Holding Corporation (OTCQB: PRHL) today announced that its subsidiary, The Power Company (TPC), received the "2016 Leaders Platinum" Award from a major deregulated power supplier. This award combines both the volume of sales and calculates it with a quality score by customers to create a "Sales Quality" Score, and the team at TPC achieved the highest score among all resellers for 2016. TPC consistently performs as one of the largest resellers to one of the largest suppliers in deregulated electricity.

This follows the 2015 "Leaders Elite Award" received by the company for being a performance leader including its outstanding results for a pilot program selling Google's NEST product. The company sold nearly 2,000 devices during a brief pilot program. This bodes well for the company's overall strategy of selling additional efficiency products to its existing deregulated power customers.

Managing Director, Patrick Farah, said: "We have always set high goals for the company and we have consistently increased the sales performance of the company year after year. Last year we grew to over 5,000 contracts a month and this year we are on pace for over 6,000. We hope to win these types of awards for years to come."

Chairman and CEO of Premier, Randall Letcavage, adds: "The consistent growth performance of sales at TPC have been outstanding, and with the launching of our Energy Sales Portal we should see this growth rate increase even more."

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "anticipate," "optimistic," "intend," "will" or other similar expressions. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on its website at . All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these factors. Other than as required under applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

The Company provides financial support and management expertise, which includes access to capital, financing, legal, insurance, mergers, acquisitions, joint ventures and management strategies. The Company's mission is to acquire clean technology companies and/or green products and services that are accretive and that can be seamlessly integrated and utilize the overall economics of such products and services for the benefit of its customers. Through subsidiaries we offer renewable energy production, energy efficiency products and services to commercial middle-market companies, Fortune 500 brands, developers and management companies of large-scale residential developments. Additional integrated business offerings include direct energy services as power purchase agreements (PPAs), energy financing and leasing of generation programs in urban and rural real estate environments, lighting efficiency systems and refrigeration systems. For more information, visit PRHL Investors Relations: .

The Power Company USA, LLC is a professional energy services firm offering brokerage and consulting services with a progressive and unique perspective on energy management based in Chicago, Illinois. Their mission is to assist companies in reducing and managing their electricity expenses. Their diverse portfolio of energy providers, transparent pricing, and unparalleled industry experience offers customers the freedom of exploring all of their options for choosing the best plan and provider. Operating in all currently deregulated states, including Texas, New York and Illinois, TPC and its partners/suppliers have provided an invaluable service to its clients. Their team has consulted and/or serviced such prominent companies, organizations and governmental entities such as: The City of Dallas, Ralcorp, Choice Hotels, Apex Hospital Systems, Mercedes Dealerships, Leona's Restaurant Group, McDonald's, and many others. Because of the large amount of business transacted and their long-standing relationships with Regional Energy Suppliers, TPC is assured to provide the most competitive prices in the industry. For more information, visit:

