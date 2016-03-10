BRC Advisors Named to #21 on LABJ's Top 100 Commercial Real Estate Brokerages List

(firmenpresse) - LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/03/16 -- ., one of the top in Greater Los Angeles, today announced that the firm has been named to the Top 100 LIST for . The list, published on September 26, 2016 by the Los Angeles Business Journal, places BRC Advisors in the Number 21 position out of the 100 leading brokerages last year. According to BRC's COO and Managing Partner Rich Enderlin, the firm brokered $623 MM in in 2015 and $549 MM in 2014, which put BRC at #36 on the Top 100 List.

On August 1, 2016, CEO James Huang announced that BRC had entered into a new joint venture with to provide a nationwide, full-service, commercial real estate franchise for investment sales, leasing and management services. Since making that announcement, Enderlin says BRC has entered into formal negotiations to open four new offices in the Bay area and preliminary agreements from two other independent affiliates in Dallas, Texas and Gaithersburg, Maryland.

"We are very proud to hold the position of Number 21 on the distinguished L.A. Business Journal's Top 100 List of Commercial Real Estate Brokerages for Los Angeles County," states Enderlin. "Since its founding ten years ago, BRC Advisors has worked hard to distinguish itself from other real estate brokerages, winning the trust of one of the toughest, most thriving real estate markets in the country. In keeping with our vision of always adding more value to our clients, we will continue to expand our services and create new partnerships, as we've recently done with Rand Sperry and Sperry Commercial Global Affiliates.

"Another attribute of BRC Advisors that sets us apart from others," adds Enderlin, "is our focus on creating a diverse community of brokers from many different backgrounds. This is a big draw for hard-working men and woman who thrive on building partnerships and collaborating on bringing about the best deals for our clients. We believe that we provide one of the best workplaces in the Los Angeles commercial real estate market with a heavy emphasis on providing education and support to enable each of our agents to grow in their careers. This has helped us to build strong foundations and relationships and has undoubtedly helped us with our rapid growth over the past ten years."

BRC Advisors, a headquartered in Los Angeles, has over 100+ commercial brokers at its five offices in downtown Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Encino, Manhattan Beach and Mid - Wilshire. As a commercial brokerage, BRC Advisors handles sales and leasing services for , while also providing asset and property management and tenant/landlord rep services. For more information, please visit: .

