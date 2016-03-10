Pöyry awarded engineering assignment by Fénix for future hydropower development in Mexico

PÖYRY PLC Press Release 3 October 2016 at 10.00 (EEST)



Generadora Fénix has awarded Pöyry with the pre-feasibility study assignment

related to a future hydropower development in Mexico. The assignment includes

geology, topography and hydrology studies; regulatory framework, identification

of main project components, risk identification, preliminary constructive

procedures, project schedule and project economic / financial analysis.



Mexico has set ambitious goals for the share of variable renewable energy

sources in its generation portfolio. This rising share is accompanied by a

growing need for flexible resources to mitigate the variability of wind and

solar generation. Pumped storage hydropower plants can play the role of a

generator or load as required by the operator and can make a significant

contribution to system flexibility and hence to the stability of power supply.



The future hydropower project in Mexico can make a huge contribution in

achieving the goal set by Mexico of having 35% of energy production from clean

sources by 2025.



"We are delighted to support Fénix in Mexico. Delivering clean, renewable

energy, projects like this can aid economic growth and social progress and help

alleviate poverty in developing countries. This project further strengthens

Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering

consultancies" says Markku Oksanen, Pöyry's Head of Hydropower.



The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the

Energy Business Group order stock in Q3/2016.



Contact



Ricardo A. Murillo Acosta

Director General, Energy Business Group, Mexico

Pöyry

Tel. +52 55 5514 3949



Markku Oksanen

Vice-President, Hydropower, Energy Business Group

Pöyry

Tel +358 10 3326735



Did you know? Pöyry is involved in hydropower projects with a total installed



capacity of over 100 GW worldwide.



http://www.poyry.com/hydro



About Pöyry



Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients

globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in

our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,

underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus

sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,

chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an

extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales

in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq

Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).



www.poyry.com









