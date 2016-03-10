Pöyry awarded engineering assignment by Fénix for future hydropower development in Mexico

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
PÖYRY PLC Press Release 3 October 2016 at 10.00 (EEST)
Generadora Fénix has awarded Pöyry with the pre-feasibility study assignment
related to a future hydropower development in Mexico. The assignment includes
geology, topography and hydrology studies; regulatory framework, identification
of main project components, risk identification, preliminary constructive
procedures, project schedule and project economic / financial analysis.
Mexico has set ambitious goals for the share of variable renewable energy
sources in its generation portfolio. This rising share is accompanied by a
growing need for flexible resources to mitigate the variability of wind and
solar generation. Pumped storage hydropower plants can play the role of a
generator or load as required by the operator and can make a significant
contribution to system flexibility and hence to the stability of power supply.
The future hydropower project in Mexico can make a huge contribution in
achieving the goal set by Mexico of having 35% of energy production from clean
sources by 2025.
"We are delighted to support Fénix in Mexico. Delivering clean, renewable
energy, projects like this can aid economic growth and social progress and help
alleviate poverty in developing countries. This project further strengthens
Pöyry's position as one of the world's leading hydropower engineering
consultancies" says Markku Oksanen, Pöyry's Head of Hydropower.
The value of the order is not disclosed. The order will be recognised within the
Energy Business Group order stock in Q3/2016.
Contact
Ricardo A. Murillo Acosta
Director General, Energy Business Group, Mexico
Pöyry
Tel. +52 55 5514 3949
Markku Oksanen
Vice-President, Hydropower, Energy Business Group
Pöyry
Tel +358 10 3326735
Did you know? Pöyry is involved in hydropower projects with a total installed
capacity of over 100 GW worldwide.
http://www.poyry.com/hydro
About Pöyry
Pöyry is an international consulting and engineering company. We serve clients
globally across the energy and industrial sectors and provide local services in
our core markets. We deliver management consulting and engineering services,
underpinned by strong project implementation capability and expertise. Our focus
sectors are power generation, transmission & distribution, forest industry,
chemicals & biorefining, mining & metals, transportation and water. Pöyry has an
extensive local office network employing about 6,000 experts. Pöyry's net sales
in 2015 were EUR 575 million and the company's shares are quoted on Nasdaq
Helsinki (Pöyry PLC: POY1V).
www.poyry.com
More information:
http://www.poyry.com
Date: 10/03/2016 - 09:00
Language: English
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Pöyry Oyj
Stadt: Vantaa
