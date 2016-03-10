       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
BUSINESS & DECISION TO ATTEND THE SMALL & MIDCAP EVENT ON 5 & 6 OCTOBER IN PARIS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration company
will attend the Small & Midcap Event in Paris on 5 & 6 October, 2016. Located in
Paris, at le Palais Brongniart, place de la bourse, this exhibition is dedicated
to meetings between listed companies on Euronext markets and institutional
investors.

Business & Decision will meet investors to comment company's latest achievements
and development opportunities.


Upcoming Financial Dates

27 October 2015: 2016 third quarter revenue

31 January 2017: 2016 full year revenue



About Business & Decision

Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration (CSI)
company, is a leader in Business Intelligence (BI) and CRM, and a major player
in e-Business. We leverage a unique combination of technical, functional and
industry specialization, as well as partnerships with all of the key software
vendors, to deliver maximum-value projects and help clients break through
barriers to innovation such as Big Data and digital transformation. Business &
Decision operates in 15 countries and employs over 2,500 people in France and
worldwide.

Additional information is available at www.group.businessdecision.com


CONTACT

Safa Baghai
Business & Decision
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 20
Fax: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 22
communication(at)businessdecision.com

http://hugin.info/173238/R/2046171/764577.pdf



Date: 10/03/2016 - 10:21
