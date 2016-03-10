BUSINESS & DECISION TO ATTEND THE SMALL & MIDCAP EVENT ON 5 & 6 OCTOBER IN PARIS

Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration company

will attend the Small & Midcap Event in Paris on 5 & 6 October, 2016. Located in

Paris, at le Palais Brongniart, place de la bourse, this exhibition is dedicated

to meetings between listed companies on Euronext markets and institutional

investors.



Business & Decision will meet investors to comment company's latest achievements

and development opportunities.





Upcoming Financial Dates



27 October 2015: 2016 third quarter revenue



31 January 2017: 2016 full year revenue







About Business & Decision



Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration (CSI)

company, is a leader in Business Intelligence (BI) and CRM, and a major player

in e-Business. We leverage a unique combination of technical, functional and

industry specialization, as well as partnerships with all of the key software

vendors, to deliver maximum-value projects and help clients break through

barriers to innovation such as Big Data and digital transformation. Business &

Decision operates in 15 countries and employs over 2,500 people in France and

worldwide.



Additional information is available at www.group.businessdecision.com





CONTACT



Safa Baghai

Business & Decision

Tel: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 20

Fax: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 22

communication(at)businessdecision.com



Press release (PDF):

http://hugin.info/173238/R/2046171/764577.pdf







