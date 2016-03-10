BUSINESS & DECISION TO ATTEND THE SMALL & MIDCAP EVENT ON 5 & 6 OCTOBER IN PARIS

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration company
will attend the Small & Midcap Event in Paris on 5 & 6 October, 2016. Located in
Paris, at le Palais Brongniart, place de la bourse, this exhibition is dedicated
to meetings between listed companies on Euronext markets and institutional
investors.
Business & Decision will meet investors to comment company's latest achievements
and development opportunities.
Upcoming Financial Dates
27 October 2015: 2016 third quarter revenue
31 January 2017: 2016 full year revenue
About Business & Decision
Business & Decision, an international Consulting and Systems Integration (CSI)
company, is a leader in Business Intelligence (BI) and CRM, and a major player
in e-Business. We leverage a unique combination of technical, functional and
industry specialization, as well as partnerships with all of the key software
vendors, to deliver maximum-value projects and help clients break through
barriers to innovation such as Big Data and digital transformation. Business &
Decision operates in 15 countries and employs over 2,500 people in France and
worldwide.
Additional information is available at www.group.businessdecision.com
CONTACT
Safa Baghai
Business & Decision
Tel: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 20
Fax: +33 (0)1 56 21 21 22
communication(at)businessdecision.com
Press release (PDF):
http://hugin.info/173238/R/2046171/764577.pdf
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Business & Decision via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://group.businessdecision.com/
Date: 10/03/2016 - 10:21
Language: English
News-ID 498262
Character count: 2290
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Business & Decision
Stadt: Paris
Number of hits: 45
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.743
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|188
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.