Neste Corporation
Stock Exchange Release
3 October 2016 at 10 am. (EET)
Neste's financial reporting in 2017
Neste Corporation will publish financial reports in 2017 as follows:
Financial Statements for fiscal 2016: 7 February 2017
Interim Report January-March 2017: 27 April 2017
Half Year Financial Report January-June 2017: 3 August 2017
Interim Report January-September 2017: 26 October 2017
The Annual Report 2016 will be published on Neste's website in the week
beginning on 6 March 2017. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for
Wednesday, 5 April 2017.
Neste in brief
Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of
transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services
allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality
renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the
world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,
and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics
industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and
sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at
EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable
companies in the world. Read more: neste.com/en
