Neste's financial reporting in 2017

Neste Corporation will publish financial reports in 2017 as follows:



Financial Statements for fiscal 2016: 7 February 2017



Interim Report January-March 2017: 27 April 2017



Half Year Financial Report January-June 2017: 3 August 2017



Interim Report January-September 2017: 26 October 2017



The Annual Report 2016 will be published on Neste's website in the week

beginning on 6 March 2017. The Annual General Meeting is scheduled for

Wednesday, 5 April 2017.



Neste Corporation



Osmo Kammonen

SVP, Communications and Brand Marketing



Neste in brief



Neste (NESTE, Nasdaq Helsinki) creates sustainable choices for the needs of

transport, businesses and consumers. Our global range of products and services

allows customers to lower their carbon footprint by combining high-quality

renewable products and oil products to tailor-made service solutions. We are the

world's largest producer of renewable diesel refined from waste and residues,

and we are also bringing renewable solutions to the aviation and plastics

industries. We want to be a reliable partner, whose expertise, R&D and

sustainable practices are widely respected. In 2015, Neste's net sales stood at

EUR 11 billion, and we were on the Global 100 list of the 100 most sustainable

companies in the world. Read more: neste.com/en









