Valmet to supply automation and remote control technology for a new, game-changing, purely electric ferry concept, the E-ferry

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -







Valmet Oyj's press release on October 3, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. EET



Valmet will supply automation and remote control technology for a new, game-

changing, purely electric ferry concept, the E-ferry. The order was placed by

Visedo Oy, a Finnish high-tech company responsible for the E-ferry's electric

propulsion system.



The order is included in Valmet's third quarter 2016 orders received. The value

of the order will not be disclosed. Typically, the order value of automation

system deliveries ranges from below EUR 1 million to EUR 3 million. The delivery

will take place in the second quarter of 2017.



"Valmet's solution is technically excellent, and the company was able to present

strong references. The technology is a good complement to Visedo's drive train

system in the E-ferry," says Hanna Huppunen, Director, Service, Visedo.



"Valmet's goal is to continuously develop advanced automation solutions. These

kinds of innovative and environmentally friendly projects motivate us to

challenge ourselves in this work. Our system provides the ships with high

reliability and availability, as well as efficient and safe operation," says

John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.



Totally new environmentally friendly ferry technology



E-ferry is a project that has received funding from the European Union's Horizon

2020 research and innovation program. It involves the design, building and

demonstration of a fully electric-powered "green" ferry that can operate without

pollution or CO2 emissions. The project promotes energy-efficient, zero

greenhouse gas emissions and air-pollution-free waterborne transportation for

island communities, coastal zones and inland waterways in Europe and beyond.



The ferry will be equipped with a 4.2 MWh battery system, giving it the highest

capacity of any electric ferry to date. It is estimated that the annual savings



in CO2 emissions will be around 2,000 tons and NOx emission reductions will be

41.5 tons compared with a similar-sized diesel-powered ferry.



The first new 100% electric ferry solution will connect the island of Aeroe in

the Baltic Sea with the Danish mainland.



The E-ferry, a fully electric-powered "green" ferry that can run without

polluting, will operate with Valmet's automation and remote control technology.





Technical details about Valmet's delivery



Valmet's delivery for the E-ferry includes a Valmet DNA integrated automation

system (IAS) to cover the control, alarm and monitoring of machinery systems,

and a bridge remote control system for the electric propulsion drives and bow

thrusters.



The Valmet DNA system is designed according to the half-ship concept with fully

redundant process controllers and multifunctional operator stations. This means

that the ship can return safely to port in any unfavorable event using its

remaining propulsion. The remote control system includes touch-screen control

panels and an electric shafting system for safe and fast transfer of operation

command between the control positions.



Furthermore, the delivery includes a history and analyzing station that will

collect data from both Visedo's electric power management and consumption

control systems.



Information about the customer Visedo



Visedo Oy develops and manufactures electric drive train components in the power

range from 30-700 kW for heavy mobile work machine, marine vessel and bus

applications. The company headquarters and factory are located in Lappeenranta,

Finland. The company is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified.



This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020

research and innovation program under grant agreement No 636027.









VALMET

Corporate Communications





For further information, please contact:

Per Syvertsen, Senior Technical Manager, Marine Automation Applications, Valmet,

Tel. +47 3330 5660



Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 557 0780





http://e-ferryproject.eu/





Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,

automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to

become the global champion in serving our customers.



Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper

production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced

services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our

customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and

energy.



Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000

professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to

moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is

in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.



Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal







IMAGE: E-ferry:

http://hugin.info/149898/R/2046155/764569.jpg







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Valmet via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.valmet.com



PressRelease by

Valmet

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 10:00

Language: English

News-ID 498266

Character count: 5992

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Valmet

Stadt: Espoo





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease