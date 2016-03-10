(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Valmet Oyj's press release on October 3, 2016 at 11:00 a.m. EET
Valmet will supply automation and remote control technology for a new, game-
changing, purely electric ferry concept, the E-ferry. The order was placed by
Visedo Oy, a Finnish high-tech company responsible for the E-ferry's electric
propulsion system.
The order is included in Valmet's third quarter 2016 orders received. The value
of the order will not be disclosed. Typically, the order value of automation
system deliveries ranges from below EUR 1 million to EUR 3 million. The delivery
will take place in the second quarter of 2017.
"Valmet's solution is technically excellent, and the company was able to present
strong references. The technology is a good complement to Visedo's drive train
system in the E-ferry," says Hanna Huppunen, Director, Service, Visedo.
"Valmet's goal is to continuously develop advanced automation solutions. These
kinds of innovative and environmentally friendly projects motivate us to
challenge ourselves in this work. Our system provides the ships with high
reliability and availability, as well as efficient and safe operation," says
John Weierud, Director, Marine Automation, Valmet.
Totally new environmentally friendly ferry technology
E-ferry is a project that has received funding from the European Union's Horizon
2020 research and innovation program. It involves the design, building and
demonstration of a fully electric-powered "green" ferry that can operate without
pollution or CO2 emissions. The project promotes energy-efficient, zero
greenhouse gas emissions and air-pollution-free waterborne transportation for
island communities, coastal zones and inland waterways in Europe and beyond.
The ferry will be equipped with a 4.2 MWh battery system, giving it the highest
capacity of any electric ferry to date. It is estimated that the annual savings
in CO2 emissions will be around 2,000 tons and NOx emission reductions will be
41.5 tons compared with a similar-sized diesel-powered ferry.
The first new 100% electric ferry solution will connect the island of Aeroe in
the Baltic Sea with the Danish mainland.
The E-ferry, a fully electric-powered "green" ferry that can run without
polluting, will operate with Valmet's automation and remote control technology.
Technical details about Valmet's delivery
Valmet's delivery for the E-ferry includes a Valmet DNA integrated automation
system (IAS) to cover the control, alarm and monitoring of machinery systems,
and a bridge remote control system for the electric propulsion drives and bow
thrusters.
The Valmet DNA system is designed according to the half-ship concept with fully
redundant process controllers and multifunctional operator stations. This means
that the ship can return safely to port in any unfavorable event using its
remaining propulsion. The remote control system includes touch-screen control
panels and an electric shafting system for safe and fast transfer of operation
command between the control positions.
Furthermore, the delivery includes a history and analyzing station that will
collect data from both Visedo's electric power management and consumption
control systems.
Information about the customer Visedo
Visedo Oy develops and manufactures electric drive train components in the power
range from 30-700 kW for heavy mobile work machine, marine vessel and bus
applications. The company headquarters and factory are located in Lappeenranta,
Finland. The company is ISO 9001:2008 and ISO 14001:2004 certified.
This project has received funding from the European Union's Horizon 2020
research and innovation program under grant agreement No 636027.
VALMET
Corporate Communications
For further information, please contact:
Per Syvertsen, Senior Technical Manager, Marine Automation Applications, Valmet,
Tel. +47 3330 5660
Heikki Tanner, Sales Manager, Automation, Valmet, tel. +358 40 557 0780
http://e-ferryproject.eu/
Valmet is the leading global developer and supplier of process technologies,
automation and services for the pulp, paper and energy industries. We aim to
become the global champion in serving our customers.
Valmet's strong technology offering includes pulp mills, tissue, board and paper
production lines, as well as power plants for bioenergy production. Our advanced
services and automation solutions improve the reliability and performance of our
customers' processes and enhance the effective utilization of raw materials and
energy.
Valmet's net sales in 2015 were approximately EUR 2.9 billion. Our 12,000
professionals around the world work close to our customers and are committed to
moving our customers' performance forward - every day. Valmet's head office is
in Espoo, Finland and its shares are listed on the Nasdaq Helsinki.
Read more www.valmet.com, www.twitter.com/valmetglobal
IMAGE: E-ferry:
http://hugin.info/149898/R/2046155/764569.jpg
