CORRECTION: Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

This is a correction of the announcement from 08:30 03.10.2016 CEST.
Reason for the correction: Hexagon Composites ASA this morning prematurely
released information that the transaction with Agility Fuel Systems has been
closed. The transaction has not yet been finally closed but is expected to be
closed by the end of today. The information had been prepared for release
Tuesday 4 October.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ã lesund
