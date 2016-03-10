       Anmeldung merken    kostenlos registrieren | Passwort vergessen ?
Business News


CORRECTION: Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

ID: 498267
recent pressrelease next pressrelease

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


This is a correction of the announcement from 08:30 03.10.2016 CEST.

Reason for the correction: Hexagon Composites ASA this morning prematurely
released information that the transaction with Agility Fuel Systems has been
closed. The transaction has not yet been finally closed but is expected to be
closed by the end of today. The information had been prepared for release
Tuesday 4 October.


For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.hexagon.no



Company information / Profile:

PressRelease by

published by: hugin
print pressrelease  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend  

Date: 10/03/2016 - 10:25
Language: English
News-ID 498267
Character count: 1159
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ãlesund


Number of hits: 40

Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:






We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease


More PressReleases in Business News




Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung


FaceBook
Google+
Wer ist Online
Alle Mitglieder: 54.743
Registriert Heute: 5
Registriert Gestern: 3
Mitglied(er) online: 1
Gäste Online: 180


Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.

Werbung
Get flash player to play to this file
Video - PM
Get flash player to play to this file
Direkt zur Pressemitteilung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z