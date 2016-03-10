CORRECTION: Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





This is a correction of the announcement from 08:30 03.10.2016 CEST.



Reason for the correction: Hexagon Composites ASA this morning prematurely

released information that the transaction with Agility Fuel Systems has been

closed. The transaction has not yet been finally closed but is expected to be

closed by the end of today. The information had been prepared for release

Tuesday 4 October.





For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 10:25

Language: English

News-ID 498267

Character count: 1159

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA

Stadt: Ã lesund





Number of hits: 40



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease