SYZ launches OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds Fund to strengthen fixed income offering

Banque SYZ SA

SYZ launches OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds Fund to strengthen fixed income

offering

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



PRESS RELEASE



Geneva, 3 October 2016 - SYZ Asset Management, the asset management division of

the SYZ Group, has launched the OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds fund. The new

strategy strengthens its existing fixed income range and offers investors access

to attractive yield in a low-income environment. The fund is managed by Milan-

based co-portfolio managers, Andrea Garbelotto and Antonio Ruggeri, both highly

experienced investors in European corporate bonds with a deep knowledge of the

subordinated debt market. The fund is registered in eleven European countries.



Subordinated bonds offer compelling income opportunities in the present low-

income environment



The asset class has rapidly evolved since the 2008 crisis. Since then it has

more than doubled, exceeding EUR 600 bn[1]. Continuously growing and primarily

dominated by banking and insurance, subordinated debt is increasingly issued by

utility, energy or telecom companies. Non-financial companies' issues have

quadrupled over four years and reached EUR 100 bn. Ninety-five per cent of

issuers have investment grade rating and solid fundamentals. In the company

capital structure, subordinated bond lies between equity capital and investor

debt. With current average yield similar to the high yield sector, subordinated

bonds offer investors new and attractive sources of return.



A strategy with diversified exposure to European subordinated bonds



The OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds invests in a broad universe of



subordinated bonds. The management team takes particular care of providing

diversification in terms of sector (across banks, insurance, non-financials) and

seniority (across a lower part of the capital structure). Assessing liquidity

and the fundamental analysis of both issue and issuer are vital to the long-

term, high-conviction strategy. The liquidity of instruments is key to the

fund's process, and only the most liquid bonds are considered for investing. The

portfolio managers have developed proprietary models to select bonds. They

analyze both issue and issuer fundamentals to achieve high return with minimized

intrinsic risks. The strategy appeals to investors seeking diversification in

their bond allocation, as well as those searching for higher yielding bonds.



Managed by two highly experienced investors in European corporate bonds



Andrea Garbelotto and Antonio Ruggeri have a proven track-record of successfully

managing the OYSTER European Corporate Bonds fund. Since launch in 2003[2],

their strategy achieved a total return performance of +79.02% (as of

31.08.2016), outperforming the reference index[3] by 1.15%. Over the years, they

have also built strong expertise in subordinated bonds, leading to the launch of

the OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds Fund. The team was bolstered in 2015 by

the arrival of credit analyst Luigi Pedone, specialist in subordinated bonds and

expert in financial regulation.



Andrea Garbelotto said: "We started to invest in subordinated bonds after the

2008 crisis: at that time, market fears severely impacted the entire financial

sector and pushed valuations down. Since then, we have gradually built our

exposure to the segment and developed proprietary models to select the best

mispriced opportunities."





Katia Coudray, Chief Executive Officer, SYZ Asset Management commented: "We see

a lot of investment opportunities in the subordinated bond market. The financial

sector is deleveraging and this trend is likely to continue. Andrea and Antonio

have had a long focus on targeting higher-yielding corporate bonds and managing

their portfolios with conviction. I am proud to have such a proven and engaged

team focused on delivering long-term in this exciting area of the market. It

presents a new solution to our investors and evolves our fixed income offering."



The new strategy complements SYZ Asset Management's wide ranging Fixed Income

offering such as the OYSTER European Corporate Bonds, OYSTER Euro Fixed Income,

OYSTER Flexible Credit, OYSTER Global Convertibles, OYSTER Global High Yield and

OYSTER USD Bonds funds.



The OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds fund is registered in eleven European

countries: Austria, Germany, Belgium, France, Italy, Luxembourg, Spain,

Netherlands, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom.





For further information, please contact:



Moreno Volpi

Tel.: +41 (0)58 799 16 98

E-mail: moreno.volpi(at)syzgroup.com





Administrative information





OYSTER European Subordinated Bonds



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C EUR | LU1457568472 | 1.20% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I EUR | LU1457568043 | 0.65% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R EUR | LU1457568399 | 0.80%[4] | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7









OYSTER European Corporate Bonds



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C EUR | LU0167813129 | 1.00% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I EUR | LU0933609827 | 0.45% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R EUR | LU0335770011 | 0.60% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7









OYSTER Euro Fixed Income



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C EUR | LU0095343264 | 0.90% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I EUR | LU0335770102 | 0.55% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R EUR | LU0933610080 | 0.70% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7









OYSTER Flexible Credit



+-----------------------+------------+--------+------------------------------+

|Available share classes|ISIN |Mgmt Fee|Perf. fee |

+-----------------------+------------+--------+------------------------------+

|Class C EUR PR |LU1045039002|1.75% |20.00% Relative Euribor 1M TR*|

+-----------------------+------------+--------+------------------------------+

|Class R EUR PR |LU1045038962|1.05% |20.00% Relative Euribor 1M TR*|

+-----------------------+------------+--------+------------------------------+

* The percentage indicated for the performance fee applies to net annual

outperformance relative to the following benchmark: Euribor 1M TR



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7





OYSTER Global Convertibles



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C EUR | LU0418546858 | 1.45% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I EUR | LU0933610163 | 0.80% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R EUR | LU0435362065 | 0.90% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7









OYSTER Global High Yield



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C USD | LU0688633410 | 1.20% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I USD | LU0688633840 | 0.80% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R USD | LU0933610247 | 0.95% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7









OYSTER USD Bonds



+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Available share classes | ISIN | Mgmt Fee | Perf. fee |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class C USD | LU0970691076 | 0.90% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class I USD | LU0970691233 | 0.55% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+

| Class R USD | LU0970691159 | 0.70% | None |

+-------------------------+--------------+----------+-----------+



Risk profile:

Lower risk Higher risk

Typically lower rewards Typically higher rewards



1 2 3 4 5 6 7





The prospectus, the key investor information documents, the articles of

association and the annual and semi-annual reports on the funds are available

from the representative and payment agents.









Note to the Editor



About OYSTER Funds

OYSTER is a UCITS investment fund range, developed by SYZ Asset Management to

address the needs of a diversified client base including professionals. With a

strong commitment to performance, this Luxembourg SICAV comprises nearly 30 sub-

funds, covering a variety of asset classes, markets and investment styles.

OYSTER is currently registered and/or distributed in various European and Asian

countries through a varied distribution network. To satisfy a discerning and

demanding client base, SYZ Asset Management entrusts management of its OYSTER

funds to internal and external fund managers. A number of strategies have

resulted in certain sub funds being the recipients of internationally recognised

awards.



About SYZ Asset Management*

SYZ Asset Management, the institutional asset management entity of the SYZ

Group, provides investment solutions to institutional investors and financial

intermediaries. Based on a strong conviction approach, SYZ Asset Management

strategies are designed to fulfil the portfolio and risk management requirements

of demanding investors.

The company offers managed accounts and several ranges of investment funds,

among which OYSTER Funds, a UCITS Luxembourg SICAV, offering a diversified range

of recognized products covering a variety of asset classes and investment styles

entrusted to internal and external fund managers.

SYZ Asset Management was awarded "Best Swiss Asset Management Company" in the

category "26 to 40 rated funds" at the European Funds Trophy 2016.

www.syzassetmanagement.com



*Any reference to SYZ Asset Management in this document should be construed as

being a reference to any one or more of the legal entities, listed below,

dependent on the particular jurisdiction in which the document is published,

subject to the investment products and services referred to herein being

available to potential investors or categories of investors in such

jurisdictions.

SYZ Asset Management (Luxembourg) SA, SYZ Asset Management (Suisse) SA, SYZ

Asset Management (Europe) Limited, SYZ (France) SAS.



About SYZ Group

Founded in Geneva in 1996, SYZ is a fast growing Swiss banking group exclusively

dedicated to asset management, through two complementary business lines: high-

end private banking and institutional asset management. SYZ offers private and

institutional investors comprehensive portfolio management, with an active

investment style and a focus on risk reduction that is clearly committed to

providing absolute performance through alpha generation.

SYZ is an independent, family-owned company with a global footprint. The Group

has approximately CHF 39 billion in assets under management (EUR 36 billion, USD

39 billion), a solid capital base and benefits from being privately held and

independent.

www.syzgroup.com







Contacts



OYSTER Sicav SYZ Asset Management

11-13 Boulevard de la (Luxembourg) SA

Foire 54 rue Charles Martel

L-1528 Luxembourg L-2134 Luxembourg

info(at)oysterfunds.com Tel. : +352 26 27 36 1







REPRESENTATIVES







Switzerland Germany Italy

---------------------------- ------------------------- ------------------------

Service de paiement Zahlstelle Soggetto incaricato dei

Banque SYZ SA BHF-BANK AG pagamenti

Rue du Rhône 30 Bockenheimer RBC Investor Services

CH-1204 Genève Landstrasse 10 Bank SA Succursale di

Tel. : +41 (0)58 799 19 05 D-60323 Frankfurt Milano

Tel.: +49 (0)69 Vie Vittor Pisani 26

718 22 75 I-20124 Milano

Tel.: +39 02 305 756 1



Soggeto incaricato dei

France pagamenti

------------------------- State Street Bank SpA

Représentant Agent centralisateur Via Col Moschin 16

SYZ Asset Management BNP Paribas Securities I-20136 Milano

(Suisse) SA Services Tel.: +39 02 879 671 53

Rue du Rhône 30 9 rue du Débarcadère

CH-1204 Genève F-93500 Pantin Soggeto incaricato dei

Tel.: +41 (0)58 799 19 05 Tel. : pagamenti

+33 1 57 43 12 58 Société Générale

Securities Services SpA

Via Benigno Crespi

19/A-MAC 2

Spain Austria I-20159 Milano

---------------------------- ------------------------- Tel.: 39 02 917 846 61

Entidad comercializadora Zahlstelle

Allfunds Bank Raiffeisen Bank Soggeto incaricato dei

C/ Estafeta Nº6 (La International AG pagamenti

Moraleja) Am Stadtpark 9 Allfunds Bank SA

Complejo Pza. de la A-1030 Wien Via Santa Margherita 7

Fuente- Edificio 3 Tel.: +43 (0)1 717 070 I-20121 Milano

28109 Alcobendas Tel.: +39 02 896 283 01

Tel.: +34 (0)91 274 64 00



Belgium Sweden

------------------------------------------------------

Agent financier - Paying Agent

Financiële agent MFEX Mutual Funds

Caceis Belgium SA Exchange AB

Avenue du Port 320 Linnégatan 9-11

Havenlaan 86C b 114 47 - Stockholm

B-1000 Bruxelles Sweden

Tel. : +32 (0)2 209 26 40 Tel.: +46 (0)8

559 03 650







United Kingdom

---------------------------- -------------------------

Representative

SYZ Asset Management

(Europe) Limited

Authorised and Regulated

by the FCA

Southwest House

11a Regent Street

London SW1Y 4LR

Tel: +44 (0) 20 30 400 500





Disclaimer



OYSTER SICAV is an open-ended multi-fund investment company established and

regulated in Luxembourg. Copies of the SICAV's current Prospectus and Key

Investor Information Document can be obtained from SYZ Asset Management

(Luxembourg) SA. Past performance is not a guide to the future, and the value of

investments can fall over time as well as rise. An investment in sub-funds of

OYSTER SICAV involves risks that are more fully described in the Prospectus. The

content of this media release is provided solely for information purposes and

constitutes neither a recommendation to buy or sell. Always consider taking

independent investment advice from a person properly authorized and regulated

prior to investing.





--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



[1] Source: Bloomberg, BofA Merrill Lynch, data at end of 2015

[2] OYSTER European Corporate Bonds C EUR, launched on 10 June 2003

[3] Reference index : BofA Merrill Lynch Euro Corporate TR EUR

[4] The net management fee is set at 0.4% for the first twelve consecutive

months following the launch date of this Sub-fund



Antonio RUGGERI:

http://hugin.info/166509/R/2046200/764603.jpg



Andrea GARBELOTTO:

http://hugin.info/166509/R/2046200/764602.jpg



Press release:

http://hugin.info/166509/R/2046200/764610.pdf







