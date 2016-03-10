Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to stock exchange release dated 14 June 2016 related to the
announced merger of Agility Fuel Systems and Hexagon Composites to create
Agility Fuel Solutions. The closing of the transaction was completed on 3
October.
The new entity Agility Fuel Solutions is owned equally by Hexagon Composites and
Agility's current investors and will continue to transform the global medium-
and heavy-duty vehicle industry with clean fuel technologies. As of fourth
quarter 2016 the entity will be reported under the equity method in the Group's
financial statements.
For more information:
David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA
Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire
More information:
http://www.hexagon.no
Date: 10/03/2016 - 08:31
Language: English
News-ID 498271
Character count: 1351
Kontakt-Informationen:
Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA
Stadt: Ã lesund
Number of hits: 37
Linking-Tips:
Direct Link to this PressRelease:
We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.
|Alle Mitglieder:
|54.743
|Registriert Heute:
|5
|Registriert Gestern:
|3
|Mitglied(er) online:
|1
|Gäste Online:
|182
Bitte registrieren Sie sich hier. Als angemeldeter Benutzer nutzen Sie den vollen Funktionsumfang dieser Seite.