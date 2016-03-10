Hexagon Composites ASA: Closing of the Agility Fuel Solutions transaction

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reference is made to stock exchange release dated 14 June 2016 related to the

announced merger of Agility Fuel Systems and Hexagon Composites to create

Agility Fuel Solutions. The closing of the transaction was completed on 3

October.



The new entity Agility Fuel Solutions is owned equally by Hexagon Composites and

Agility's current investors and will continue to transform the global medium-

and heavy-duty vehicle industry with clean fuel technologies. As of fourth

quarter 2016 the entity will be reported under the equity method in the Group's

financial statements.



For more information:

David Bandele, CFO, Hexagon Composites ASA

Telephone: +47 920 91 483 | david.bandele(at)hexagon.no







This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Hexagon Composites ASA via GlobeNewswire















More information:

http://www.hexagon.no



PressRelease by

Hexagon Composites ASA

Company information / Profile:

Date: 10/03/2016 - 08:31

Language: English

News-ID 498271

Character count: 1351

Kontakt-Informationen:

Firma: Hexagon Composites ASA

Stadt: Ã lesund





Number of hits: 37



Linking-Tips:



Direct Link to this PressRelease:





Twittern



We would appreciate a link in your News-, Press- or Partner-Site.

Comments on this PressRelease